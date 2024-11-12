Silentnight Airmax mattress topper review: A budget friendly topper that adds plenty of comfort

Where this topper comes into its own is in providing a layer of plushness to a mattress. It’s ideal if you’re sleeping on a mattress that’s a little too firm, providing plenty of cushioning around the pressure points of the shoulders and hips, which I’d argue side and back sleepers will appreciate. Interestingly, I didn’t feel that it compromised the support of my mattress – perhaps because the topper has enough give.

Another selling point is that the topper is washable at 40℃, making it easy to keep clean. It’s hypoallergenic and comes with a two-year guarantee, and I also like the fact that you can fit the Airmax topper back into a bag for transporting or storing away – you could even take it on holiday with you if you wanted. Another plus: the topper comes with elastic straps so you can secure it to the bed and prevent it from sliding around at night.