Silentnight Airmax mattress topper review: A budget friendly topper that adds plenty of comfort
If you’re on a tight budget, the Silentnight Airmax mattress topper is a steal
Pros
- Budget friendly
- Adds extra layer of comfort
- Elastic straps keep the topper in place
Cons
- Limited support
- Not a great option for front sleepers
Mattress toppers add a layer of material that sits on top of your existing mattress to give it some extra comfort. The best mattress toppers can also help to extend the lifespan of your existing mattress while also, to an extent, reviving a mattress that’s beginning to show its age. And, in general, they cost far less than the cost of investing in one of the best mattresses on the market.
With prices starting at £38 for a single size, the Silentnight Airmax mattress topper is a great option for those on a tight budget. Made entirely of polyester, it’s a lot like a thick puffy blanket in some ways, but it still has its benefits. Let’s take a closer look.
Silentnight Airmax mattress topper review: What do you get for the money?
Made from 100% polyester, the Airmax topper has a 5cm deep dual layer construction. There’s a polyester cover, alongside a polyester reverse and a polyester hollowfibre filling. The cover is removable and can be machine washed at 40°C – it’s also suitable for tumble drying. As always, I’d still recommend using one of the best mattresses protectors to prevent stains and spillages.
The topper has air mesh sides to promote air flow and to help keep sleepers cool and comfortable at night. You can choose from five sizes – single, small double, double, king and super king, with prices starting from £38. As you’d probably expect from a cheaper topper there’s no sleep trial period to take advantage of, but you do get a 2-year guarantee (you can also only return the mattress topper if it’s faulty or if it hasn’t been opened).
Silentnight Airmax mattress topper review: What did we like?
The biggest selling point of the Silentnight Airmax mattress topper is the price. With prices starting at £38 for a single, it’s an absolute steal in the world of mattress toppers. At 5cm deep, I found it provided a nice cushioning layer on top of my mattress. If you feel like that’s not thick enough, you could upgrade to the 8cm deep Airmax topper, with prices there starting from £45.
The Airmax topper has a simple design. The 100% polyester hollowfibre filling gives the topper a cushioning and comforting feel and the polyester cover with air mesh sides is a clever little addition that helps to prevent heat from becoming trapped in the topper. There’s also a dual layer construction to help boost airflow. My husband, the hot sleeper in the family, never felt too warm on the Airmax topper and I, as a cold sleeper, didn’t feel too cold either. The hollowfibre and air mesh combination does a good job of keeping air flowing and hot sleepers don’t need to worry about heat retention as much as they might with a foam topper (memory foam being notorious for trapping heat).
Where this topper comes into its own is in providing a layer of plushness to a mattress. It’s ideal if you’re sleeping on a mattress that’s a little too firm, providing plenty of cushioning around the pressure points of the shoulders and hips, which I’d argue side and back sleepers will appreciate. Interestingly, I didn’t feel that it compromised the support of my mattress – perhaps because the topper has enough give.
Another selling point is that the topper is washable at 40℃, making it easy to keep clean. It’s hypoallergenic and comes with a two-year guarantee, and I also like the fact that you can fit the Airmax topper back into a bag for transporting or storing away – you could even take it on holiday with you if you wanted. Another plus: the topper comes with elastic straps so you can secure it to the bed and prevent it from sliding around at night.
Silentnight Airmax mattress topper review: How can it be improved?
There’s not a lot wrong with the Silentnight Airmax topper for the price you’re paying. It adds a decent level of comfort to a firm mattress. However, this topper doesn’t add any support at all. The materials are soft and designed to compress when you lie on them. So, if you’re sleeping on an older mattress that’s started to dip a little, this topper won’t do anything to correct that.
I’d also suggest that front sleepers probably won’t get anything out of the Airmax; they may even find it aggravates aches and pains by making them sink too far around their hips. Ultimately, if you’re after something with more support, look for a topper with more structure, such as the Simba Hybrid Mattress Topper: this is made from both foams and coils, so will provide a good balance of comfort and support.
I could quibble about the shorter warranty and no trial period but, as I’ve said, it’s so cheap compared to other toppers that I wouldn’t expect one. But you do need to be aware that you won’t be able to return it unless it’s damaged for hygiene reasons.
Silentnight Airmax mattress topper review: Should you buy it?
If you’re looking for a mattress topper to add more support and structure to your existing mattress, the Silentnight Airmax is not the one to choose. You’ll sink straight into this topper, which is great for easing pressure points but hopeless for providing any support where it’s needed.
That said, if you’re on a tight budget and want to add some cushioned comfort to your mattress, it’s a no brainer. You’d be hard pressed to find another mattress topper that is this reasonably priced. And if your mattress is too firm, or you’re feeling pressure building up on your hips and shoulders, this thick layer of hollowfibre could be the perfect solution. As with many things, if you buy it knowing what it’s good for and what its limitations are, you should be very happy with your purchase.