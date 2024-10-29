REM-Fit Halo mattress topper review: A surprisingly cool mattress topper

If your mattress is feeling a little tired or in need of a bit of extra comfort, a mattress topper could be the answer. The best mattress toppers are a great alternative to buying a whole new mattress, and they can also help to extend your current mattress’ lifespan by reducing the amount of wear and tear it receives. What’s more, as they’re considerably cheaper than investing in one of the best mattresses on the market, they could be an ideal solution to a mattress that just isn’t quite right.

REM-Fit’s Halo mattress topper is an excellent choice if you sleep warm. Despite being made of foam, notorious for absorbing heat, it does a good job of keeping sleepers cool and comfortable. I’d recommend it for a wide range of sleepers. Plus, with a 30-night sleep trial, you’ve got plenty of time to try it out. Let’s find out more.