REM-Fit Halo mattress topper review: A surprisingly cool mattress topper
It’s not the cheapest mattress topper on the market, but the REM-Fit does a great job of keeping your temperature regulated
Pros
- Sleeps cool
- Elastic straps help keep topper in place
- 30-night sleep trial
Cons
- A little too firm for lightweight side sleepers
- Not the cheapest
If your mattress is feeling a little tired or in need of a bit of extra comfort, a mattress topper could be the answer. The best mattress toppers are a great alternative to buying a whole new mattress, and they can also help to extend your current mattress’ lifespan by reducing the amount of wear and tear it receives. What’s more, as they’re considerably cheaper than investing in one of the best mattresses on the market, they could be an ideal solution to a mattress that just isn’t quite right.
REM-Fit’s Halo mattress topper is an excellent choice if you sleep warm. Despite being made of foam, notorious for absorbing heat, it does a good job of keeping sleepers cool and comfortable. I’d recommend it for a wide range of sleepers. Plus, with a 30-night sleep trial, you’ve got plenty of time to try it out. Let’s find out more.
REM-Fit Halo mattress topper review: What do you get for the money?
The 4cm REM-Fit Halo mattress topper is simply designed with a core of open cell memory foam. This open cell design, which allows air to flow through the topper, can help prevent the foam from trapping heat and causing you to get too warm. The “Re-Ax cover” surrounding this foam layer has a clever mesh border around the edges that further helps the topper’s breathability. The cover is also washable, which is a huge bonus that many manufacturers overlook.
At £219 in a king size, it’s not the cheapest mattress topper on the market, but nor is it the most expensive foam topper either (a king size Emma Flip Topper for instance, costs £269 at full price).
REM-Fit Halo mattress topper review: What did we like?
Price aside, the REM-Fit Halo could be well worth it if you’re a hot sleeper who has their heart set on a memory foam topper. During testing, I found that overheating wasn’t an issue, which is perhaps testament to the topper’s open cell foam design.
I’m not a fan of ridiculously deep toppers, as they can sometimes end up leaving you feeling enveloped and slightly smothered. At 4cm thick, the Halo topper struck a good balance, with just enough cushioning to add comfort to my mattress.
REM-Fit says that the Halo topper will ensure ‘you stay cool and comfortable throughout the night’, and I would largely agree. The Halo topper isn’t as thick as the Panda Memory Foam Bamboo or Otty Bamboo mattress toppers, but I thought that its clever design worked well and found that the topper stayed cool to the touch.
My husband is a far hotter sleeper than I am, and he also felt that the topper stayed pretty cool. That said, I should admit that we were testing it during cooler nights, and so he may not have felt quite as comfortable during the height of summer. With this in mind, it’s worth noting that even the most breathable of memory foam toppers will sleep warmer compared to other materials.
Foam toppers are particularly good for adding a layer of cushioning to a mattress that might be a little on the firm side or be starting to show its age. I’m of a lightweight build and found that the Halo topper was very comfortable, contouring nicely around my pressure points. The topper is slightly firmer than others I’ve tested, and I did find it a little too firm under my hip, however I don’t think those of average and heavier weights would have this problem. Side sleepers will probably benefit the most from this topper, as it adds cushioning and relieves pressure where needed.
As you might also expect from a foam topper, the Halo did an excellent job of minimising motion transfer, making it a good option if you share your bed with a restless sleeper. I found this was aided by the elastic straps that hold the topper securely in place while you’re lying on it, as well as an anti-slip base.
The Halo mattress topper also comes with a 30-night sleep trial, which is something that’s more common with bed-in-a-box mattresses rather than toppers. With this, you’ve got a good amount of time to try the topper out and to see if it suits you and your sleeping style. A generous 10-year full replacement guarantee also means you have a warranty to back you up if anything goes wrong.
REM-Fit Halo mattress topper review: How can it be improved?
My main bugbear with the REM-Fit Halo mattress topper was the price. At £219 in a king size, it’s more expensive than its closest rivals, such as the Panda topper at just £160 (as I’ve said, the REM-Fit is by no means the most expensive topper out there). You can get 20% off if you buy the topper alongside a mattress but, if you’re looking for a discount, I’d recommend waiting for Black Friday or another major sales event to see if you can grab a bargain.
The REM-Fit Halo is also made of just one solid piece of foam whereas some rivals, such as the Otty or Emma Flip topper, are made of two or more separate types of foam. Considering the price, this design appears rather basic. However, I think the clever touches to the Halo’s construction to improve breathability more than make up for this.
As I mentioned above, I did find the topper a little too firm around my hips, but I am of a lightweight build and do have quite bony hips. If you’re after more lumbar support, consider the Simba Hybrid mattress topper, which contains a sprung layer as well as foam (and costs even more at a whopping £399 for a king size). Nevertheless, I think most side sleepers will appreciate the additional cushioning that this topper brings.
REM-Fit Halo mattress topper review: Should you buy it?
If you’re looking for a topper that will add some cushioning to a tired mattress without causing you to break out in a sweat, the REM-Fit Halo mattress topper is definitely one to consider. I was impressed by how well it regulated temperature. I also loved the fact that you can remove the cover to wash it, and the addition of straps and a non-slip base meant that the topper always felt secure on the bed.
However, while it might not be as eye-wateringly expensive as the likes of Simba’s mattress topper, there’s no getting away from the fact that (at full price) the REM-Fit costs more than some of its closest rivals. So, whilst this is an excellent choice for side sleepers looking to add cushioning and comfort to a mattress, I would recommend that you try and buy it when it’s discounted in a sale. The 30-night trial also adds a safety net if you decide the topper isn’t for you.