Best mattress topper for back pain 2024: Get the support you need with our top picks

The best mattress toppers for back pain can help alleviate stiffness, allowing you to sleep better and move more freely when morning comes. Unfortunately, buying a topper to tackle back pain isn’t as straightforward as you might like it to be. Depending on how you sleep, or how heavy you are, a topper that might help with one person’s back pain could make another’s significantly worse.

All mattress toppers featured in our round-up below have been carefully selected after battling it out in our rigorous tests or as a result of some extensive research. Our testing process involves a thorough analysis of key features such as comfort, durability, the type of filling and value for money, while our research entails trawling through everything from manufacturer websites and data sheets to online user reviews.

To give you an idea of what you should consider before making your purchase, jump straight to our buying guide. However, if you’re good to go and well-versed on all mattress topper-related matters, head directly to our round-up of the best mattress toppers for back pain.

Best mattress topper for back pain: At a glance