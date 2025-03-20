Dusk Feels Like Down Pillow review: A great value alternative to down

Dusk Feels Like Down Pillow review: What could it do better?

I could find little wrong with the Dusk Feels Like Down pillow. As I said, I would have perhaps preferred a firmer level of support, but this is just my own preference and it’s great that Dusk gives customers a choice of options in this respect. Firmness aside, I found the pillow comfortable and it helped me get a good night’s sleep every night.

Bear in mind that you will need to plump it up every morning to get it back into shape and ready for the next night, but this is little more than ten seconds out of your life.

It’s also not advisable to machine wash the pillow at home; Dusk recommends that you air regularly and get it professionally laundered when needed. This might be unwanted faff for some, especially when you consider that many other microfibre pillows can be machine washed at home.