Dusk Feels Like Down Pillow review: A great value alternative to down

Price when reviewed : £20

If you love the soft feel of feather down, this is a great alternative

Pros

  • Soft alternative to down feathers
  • Good for those with allergies
  • Affordable

Cons

  • Some may prefer a firmer support
  • Can’t be machine washed at home

Dusk’s Feels Like Down pillow offers the comfort of traditional feather down without its disadvantages. It’s filled with a fine microfibre to create a soft feel that replicates the embracing comfort of feathers without the unwanted poke in the face you can sometimes get from the real thing. It’s also an ideal alternative for those who suffer from allergies.

The pillow is available in two sizes – standard and super king (which adds an extra 15cm on the width) – as well as three “support levels”: soft, medium and firm. I reviewed the standard size, with the “medium” support level to get a good gauge of the middle ground.

Dusk Feels Like Down Pillow review: Key specs

Filling:100% microfibre
Cover:100% cotton percale
Sizes:Standard (50 x 75cm) and Super King (50 x 90cm)
Warranty: One year

Dusk Feels Like Down Pillow review: What does it do well?

As I said above, everyone’s different when it comes to sleeping preferences. For context, I’m typically a side sleeper who prefers a softer pillow over a firm one and that’s what I was hoping to get with Dusk’s Feels Like Down pillows.

Initial impressions were good. The pillow felt light and quite luxurious, especially when you consider its relatively affordable price tag: £47 for a pair when not discounted. The microfibre filling and cotton percale case combined well for a soft welcoming cover and the double stitching along the cover feels strong. I loved the feel of the percale and could have easily slept straight on this without a pillow case. Of course, that’s not a suggestion: you should definitely use a pillow case and perhaps even a protector to take proper care of your pillow.

Dusk Feels Like Down Pillow review: How comfortable is it?

Personally, I would have liked slightly more support from the Feels Like Down pillow, which is perhaps something that the “firm” variant would have offered. That being said, the more I grew accustomed to the Dusk pillow, the more comfortable I found it.

Feels Like Down Pillows in the corner of a sofa

I found that the pillow cradled my head nicely and was comfortable to sleep on throughout the night, offering a consistently good night’s sleep. What’s more, it didn’t make any noise whenever I moved about on it, which can sometimes be an issue for those that toss and turn a lot during the night.

Dusk Feels Like Down Pillow review: What could it do better?

I could find little wrong with the Dusk Feels Like Down pillow. As I said, I would have perhaps preferred a firmer level of support, but this is just my own preference and it’s great that Dusk gives customers a choice of options in this respect. Firmness aside, I found the pillow comfortable and it helped me get a good night’s sleep every night.

Bear in mind that you will need to plump it up every morning to get it back into shape and ready for the next night, but this is little more than ten seconds out of your life.

It’s also not advisable to machine wash the pillow at home; Dusk recommends that you air regularly and get it professionally laundered when needed. This might be unwanted faff for some, especially when you consider that many other microfibre pillows can be machine washed at home.

Dusk Feels Like Down Pillow review: Should you buy it?

With an RRP of £47 for a pair, Dusk’s Feels Like Down pillows are a great value option: apart from a couple of budget offerings from Silentnight and Slumberdown, we’ve not reviewed much better. What’s more, there’s a good chance you can find them discounted (at the time of writing, for instance, they’re just £20)

Beyond the price tag, these are soft, comfortable, quiet pillows that will cushion your head nicely for a good night’s sleep. And if you can’t cope with real feather down (whether that’s because of allergies, the price or perhaps because you’re vegan), they are a great alternative.

