Gemini AI could be huge for the otherwise uninspiring Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Officially announced at the company’s Made by Google event alongside the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 3, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the first earbuds to house a Google Tensor chip.

Google says the Tensor A1, which was created for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, can process audio 90 times faster than the speed of sound, adapt audio to your environment and cancel twice as much noise as the custom six-core chip found in the original Pixel Buds Pro. Such claims are typical of a second-generation product and, to my mind, not all that exciting.

However, I am intrigued by the chip’s Google AI capabilities. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be the first earbuds to support Google Gemini AI and provide an “intelligent audio interface” with which you can interact. The exact shape that takes remains to be seen, but Google has highlighted more natural, conversational voice interactions with its Gemini AI system as being the chief benefit.

Using Gemini Live, which was unveiled at OpenAI’s Spring Update in May, you’ll be able to ask questions at your own pace and clarify things with the AI bot as it’s responding. I imagine it will also be able to keep better track of your conversations and use previous queries and context to deliver more accurate and useful replies. Unfortunately, Gemini can’t provide real-time language translation, so you’ll still need to rely on Google Translate for something resembling that.