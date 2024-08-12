Gemini AI could be huge for the otherwise uninspiring Google Pixel Buds Pro 2
The Pixel Buds Pro 2 promise the upgrades expected of a second-gen model but it’s their Gemini AI capabilities that are most interesting
It takes a lot to stand out in the crowded true wireless earbuds market. Apple’s AirPods Pro dominate the landscape and there are compelling options available for just about every smartphone ecosystem and use case.
To date, Google’s efforts in the field have been underwhelming. I’ve reviewed the Google Pixel Buds (2020), Google Pixel Buds A-Series and Google Pixel Buds Pro, all of which felt a bit behind the curve.
Their main strengths lie in their deep integration with the Google ecosystem and the tech giant is pushing that a step further with its latest release, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2.
Officially announced at the company’s Made by Google event alongside the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 3, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the first earbuds to house a Google Tensor chip.
Google says the Tensor A1, which was created for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, can process audio 90 times faster than the speed of sound, adapt audio to your environment and cancel twice as much noise as the custom six-core chip found in the original Pixel Buds Pro. Such claims are typical of a second-generation product and, to my mind, not all that exciting.
However, I am intrigued by the chip’s Google AI capabilities. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be the first earbuds to support Google Gemini AI and provide an “intelligent audio interface” with which you can interact. The exact shape that takes remains to be seen, but Google has highlighted more natural, conversational voice interactions with its Gemini AI system as being the chief benefit.
Using Gemini Live, which was unveiled at OpenAI’s Spring Update in May, you’ll be able to ask questions at your own pace and clarify things with the AI bot as it’s responding. I imagine it will also be able to keep better track of your conversations and use previous queries and context to deliver more accurate and useful replies. Unfortunately, Gemini can’t provide real-time language translation, so you’ll still need to rely on Google Translate for something resembling that.
Away from AI, there are some other changes of note. The buds have received a design overhaul with comfort firmly in mind and are 27% smaller and 24% lighter than their predecessors. Their acoustic architecture has been upgraded too, with a new high-frequency chamber added to improve treble performance.
Updated noise-reduction algorithms have been incorporated to facilitate clearer phone conversations, while location tracking via the Find My Device network is said to be more precise than on previous Pixel Buds.
As was the case with earlier entries in the series, you’ll require a Pixel phone or tablet to take advantage of some of the Buds 2 Pro’s features. Spatial audio with head tracking is the most significant of these features and is only available to those with the Pixel 6 and above (A-Series models excluded).
The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 go on sale in four colours – Porcelain, Hazel, Wintergreen and Peony – later this month and will cost £219.