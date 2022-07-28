Best ottoman beds 2024: The smart solutions to bedroom storage
Keep your bedroom clutter-free and stylish with these ottoman beds
If you lack storage space in your bedroom then we think an ottoman is the wisest solution to the problem. While plenty of good beds offer storage space in the way of under-bed clearance space, the best ottoman beds have hidden storage under the mattress that’s quick and easy to access by simply lifting from the side or end. It means you can wave goodbye to clunky under-bed boxes and vacuum bags.
Our complete buying guide to ottoman beds will help you choose the best model for your home. There are four options to choose from with a range of different styles (including divan and bedstead), sizes and materials. Prices start at just £349 so even those on a budget can afford to upgrade their bed.
You can see our top recommendations below, which include the key details such as compatible mattress sizes and guarantee lengths. All the ottoman beds on this list have been expertly picked following considerable research. We check user reviews, compare specs and scrutinise manufacturer websites.
Best ottoman beds: At a glance
|Best ottoman bed under £500
|Dunelm End Opening Ottoman Bed (From £499)
|Check price at Dunelm
|Best ottoman bed for small spaces
|Dreams Wilson Ottoman Bed Frame (From £449)
|Check price at Dreams
|Best wooden ottoman bed
|Bensons For Beds Ezra (From £420)
|Check price at Wooden Sleigh Beds
The best ottoman beds you can buy in 2024
1. Dunelm End Opening Ottoman Bed: Best ottoman bed under £500
Price when reviewed: From £499 | Check price at Dunelm
- Great for… neutral design, supportive solid base and easy lifting
- Not so great for… those who need a headboard
Coming in two colours, this ottoman bed is nice and neutral, so it should fit into most décors. There’s a solid boarded mattress base for extra support and a longer lifespan, and the handle cutouts and four gas struts make it easy to lift. There are two separate compartments in the storage, so you can be a bit more organised – or make sure your partner isn’t encroaching on your space. Note that this amazing price doesn’t include a headboard, so you’ll need to source one elsewhere.
Key specs – Sizes: Single, double, king and super king; Headboard height: N/A; Guarantee: 1 year
2. Dreams Wilson Ottoman Bed Frame: Best for small spaces
Price when reviewed: From £499 | Check price at Dreams
- Great for… small rooms, contemporary sleigh design
- Not so great for… storing heavy items
This sprung-slatted ottoman bed opens from the side, which is handy for smaller rooms. It also means there’s a footboard on the gorgeous sleigh-style bed frame, the pared-back design of which we love. Despite the aforementioned footboard, the bed feels contemporary and sleek. Worth bearing in mind, though, is the fabric bottom to the internal storage, which means you may be better storing very heavy items elsewhere. There are three muted tones to choose from in the hardwearing fabric on this bed frame.
Key specs – Sizes: Single, small double, double, king; Headboard height: 107cm; Guarantee: 1 year
3. Bensons for Beds Ezra Ottoman Bed Frame: Best wooden ottoman bed
Price when reviewed: From £420 | Check price at Wooden Sleigh Beds
- Great for… storing lots of heavy items, sustainable wood build
- Not so great for… choice of colours
Available in a neutral ash or an inky charcoal grey, we were immediately drawn to the Scandi aesthetics of this ottoman bed. The vast majority of ottoman beds are upholstered, but if that’s not your style then we think we’ve found your ideal solution. OK, the base is sprung-slatted style, which is a bit less robust than we’d like. But there is a huge amount of storage space in this bed, as there’s no partition down the middle. This is also fully boarded, rather than fabric based, so you can store heavier items in there.
Key specs – Sizes: Double, king; Headboard height: 120cm; Guarantee: 5 years
How to choose the best ottoman bed for you
When choosing an ottoman bed, there are a few key things you’ll want to consider before taking the plunge, such as size, style and usability. We’ve covered all of these things, so read on.
What size ottoman bed is best?
As with any other large piece of furniture, you need to measure up the space you have before deciding. If you’ve got acres of room in your bedroom (perhaps not literally…) then get the largest bed you can afford. More space generally means a better night’s sleep.
Remember to measure for the frame, not the mattress size. Many beds, especially ottoman beds, are significantly bigger than standard mattress sizes. You don’t want to have measured for the mattress and find the bed frame doesn’t fit in your room.
Also, make sure you have enough space to open and shut your ottoman – and that you have the strength, too. A larger bed will require more space and more strength. However, ottomans require less clearance space to access the storage than divan bases with drawers. Many ottoman beds work on hydraulics which helps you to lift it, however there will also be a mattress to factor in.
What’s the best base for an ottoman bed?
Ottoman beds have a non-slip base for the mattress to sit on to stop it sliding about. This base can be sprung-slatted, or a boarded mattress base.
You’ll tend to find sprung-slatted bases are more affordable, while boarded bases are for more premium ottoman beds.
Boarded mattress bases are stronger and therefore longer lasting and offer a greater degree of support while you sleep. Look for boarded bases that have ventilation to prevent overheating while you snooze. Sprung slats, on the other hand, are curved slightly and will give a little when you lie on them. This can make your mattress feel a little less firm.
What are the different types of ottoman beds?
It’s an obvious one, but make sure the type of ottoman bed you get fits with the rest of your décor. There are a huge range of styles, from plush fabric bedsteads to wooden-framed ottoman beds.
A divan ottoman bed comes in two blocks, so will have a divider down the middle. These tend to have boarded bases, and are broadly more durable – and expensive. They also don’t have huge surrounds, so are good for smaller spaces.
Bedstead ottomans come in a huge range of styles, so there’s more choice of looks with this type. Because of this they also vary widely in price and construction.
Some bedstead ottomans will have board bases, some slatted, some reinforced slatted. They also may not have a floor under the storage, or might have a fabric floor that can’t take too much weight.