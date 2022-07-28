Best ottoman beds 2024: The smart solutions to bedroom storage

Remember to measure for the frame, not the mattress size. Many beds, especially ottoman beds, are significantly bigger than standard mattress sizes. You don’t want to have measured for the mattress and find the bed frame doesn’t fit in your room.

Also, make sure you have enough space to open and shut your ottoman – and that you have the strength, too. A larger bed will require more space and more strength. However, ottomans require less clearance space to access the storage than divan bases with drawers. Many ottoman beds work on hydraulics which helps you to lift it, however there will also be a mattress to factor in.

What’s the best base for an ottoman bed?

Ottoman beds have a non-slip base for the mattress to sit on to stop it sliding about. This base can be sprung-slatted, or a boarded mattress base.

You’ll tend to find sprung-slatted bases are more affordable, while boarded bases are for more premium ottoman beds.

Boarded mattress bases are stronger and therefore longer lasting and offer a greater degree of support while you sleep. Look for boarded bases that have ventilation to prevent overheating while you snooze. Sprung slats, on the other hand, are curved slightly and will give a little when you lie on them. This can make your mattress feel a little less firm.

What are the different types of ottoman beds?

It’s an obvious one, but make sure the type of ottoman bed you get fits with the rest of your décor. There are a huge range of styles, from plush fabric bedsteads to wooden-framed ottoman beds.

A divan ottoman bed comes in two blocks, so will have a divider down the middle. These tend to have boarded bases, and are broadly more durable – and expensive. They also don’t have huge surrounds, so are good for smaller spaces.

Bedstead ottomans come in a huge range of styles, so there’s more choice of looks with this type. Because of this they also vary widely in price and construction.

Some bedstead ottomans will have board bases, some slatted, some reinforced slatted. They also may not have a floor under the storage, or might have a fabric floor that can’t take too much weight.

