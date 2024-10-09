I’m a sleep editor and these are my Prime Day picks for your winter bedroom

With winter on the way, now is one of the best times to get yourself some new bedding – whether that be a cosy duvet, electric blanket, or even a new mattress. What’s more, with Amazon’s latest Prime Day deals event – Prime Big Deal Days (8 and 9 October) – in full swing, there’s more than a good chance you’ll be able to find some good savings.

As Oscar Wilde said: “A fool is someone who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing”. And when it comes to Amazon deals, separating the wheat from the chaff is not an easy task. But we’re not fools, and backed up by rigorous product testing across a range of categories, we’ve picked out the best deals on offer this Prime Big Deal Days – from discounted smartphones and TVs to air fryers.

As Expert Reviews’ Sleep and Wellness Editor, I’ve come across my fair share of mattress and bedding deals – some better than others. That said, I’ve put together a roundup below of some of my top picks when it comes to bagging yourself a bedroom bargain this Prime Day: including tried-and-tested products that I would personally recommend.