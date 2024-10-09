I’m a sleep editor and these are my Prime Day picks for your winter bedroom
From mattresses to electric blankets, these are the best bedroom discounts this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
With winter on the way, now is one of the best times to get yourself some new bedding – whether that be a cosy duvet, electric blanket, or even a new mattress. What’s more, with Amazon’s latest Prime Day deals event – Prime Big Deal Days (8 and 9 October) – in full swing, there’s more than a good chance you’ll be able to find some good savings.
As Oscar Wilde said: “A fool is someone who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing”. And when it comes to Amazon deals, separating the wheat from the chaff is not an easy task. But we’re not fools, and backed up by rigorous product testing across a range of categories, we’ve picked out the best deals on offer this Prime Big Deal Days – from discounted smartphones and TVs to air fryers.
As Expert Reviews’ Sleep and Wellness Editor, I’ve come across my fair share of mattress and bedding deals – some better than others. That said, I’ve put together a roundup below of some of my top picks when it comes to bagging yourself a bedroom bargain this Prime Day: including tried-and-tested products that I would personally recommend.
Don’t forget: if you’re won over by any offers during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, you’ll need to be signed up to Amazon Prime to take advantage. If the idea of a monthly fee puts you off though, you can sign up to a 30-day free trial that you can cancel as soon as you’re done shopping for discounts.
Best bedroom Prime Day deals: At a glance
- Simba Hybrid Pro mattress | Was £1,249; now £937 (king size)
- Silentnight Dual Control Electric Blanket | Was £50; now £36 (king size)
- Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Mattress Topper | Was £160; now £136 (king size)
The best Prime Day deals for your winter bedroom
1. Silentnight Yours & Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket
Well tuck me in and call me toasty, here’s a great deal on Silentnight’s Dual Control Electric Blanket: a king size will normally cost you around £50, but you can now get it for just £36. It’s got two heat zones, three heat settings and dual controls for ease of use – making it a great option for couples.
Also discounted is the brand’s Comfort Control Electric Blanket. The deal is only available on the single size right now, which will cost you £19 (avg £25).
2. Simba Hybrid Pro mattress
One of our absolute favourite mattresses to buy, the Simba Hybrid Pro marries layers of foam, pocket springs and a soft wool comfort layer that does an excellent job of stopping you overheating. At full price, a king size will cost you a whopping £1,249, but you can currently get it on Amazon for £937.
3. Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Mattress Topper
Panda’s Memory Foam Bamboo Mattress Topper is one of my favourite toppers, and one that I continue to use to this day since testing it back in 2021. The 5cm topper is comfortable, supportive and excellent value at £160 for a king size. In Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, this will cost you £136.
Panda sells a range of bedding products that we have tried and tested. I’m also a fan of its Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow (currently down from £45 to £38) and the Cloud Bamboo Duvet is down from £160 to £112.