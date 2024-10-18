LG Gram SuperSlim 15.6 OLED review: Lighter than a loaf of bread

Given that the size and shape of the SuperSlim places very real restrictions on the size of the audio components the sound system does a good job. I’m writing this listening to the debut album from NewDad and the SuperSlim is perfectly up to the job.

I wouldn’t describe the volume levels as room-filling, with only 72dBA available as measured against a pink-noise source at a 1m distance, but the sound is detailed and full with an acceptable amount of bass. Even at maximum volume, there’s not even a hint of distortion.

LG gram SuperSlim 15.6 OLED review: Performance and battery life

Outstanding battery life

Thermal management issues limit performance

Intel’s Arc integrated GPU continues to impress

Thermal management was the Achilles’ heel of the 2023 LG Gram 17. This issue endures with the SuperSlim 15.6 because there’s only so much the single, small fan and single heat pipe can do to shift hot air from the inside to the outside.

This is reflected in the SuperSlim’s score in our 4K multi-media benchmark: 178 points is exactly half the 356 the Acer Swift Go 14 scored using the same chipset. Running the system under stress quickly revealed the problem; while the GPU was happy to run at 100% utilisation, the CPU quickly dropped to around 25%. Comparing the CineBench R23 multi-core results tells a similar story with the LG scoring 7,084 to the Acer’s 11,267.

The LG pulls its socks up when it comes to graphics performance thanks to the Arc integrated GPU. It ran the SPECviewperf 3dsmax 3D modelling test at an average of 19fps and while that’s well shy of what even a low-power discrete GPU can achieve, it’s still a useable level of performance and far better than you’ll get from the Iris Xe integrated GPU on Core i-based laptops.

Of course, this doesn’t write the SuperSlim off. It’s not designed as a high-power workhorse and the M2 MacBook Air only scored 217 points in our 4K test which suggests a broadly similar level of day-to-day performance. But I am concerned that people may buy the SuperSlim expecting a certain level of performance from the Core Ultra 7 CPU and just not get it.

On the flipside, both of the Hynix SSDs in the SuperSlim turned in impressive, and near-identical, levels of performance with sequential read and write speeds of 5,148MB/s and 3,086MB/s respectively.

And the laptop also returned superb battery life results, as well. In our video rundown test, the SuperSlim’s 60Wh battery lasted 14hrs 15mins. That’s MacBook Air-matching stamina and it comes close to matching some of the recently launched Qualcomm-powered CoPilot Plus Windows laptops, too.

LG gram SuperSlim 15.6 OLED review: Verdict

Given my experiences with previous LG Gram laptops, I wasn’t entirely surprised by the LG Gram SuperSlim 15.6 OLED’s three main failings, namely the slightly fragile build, bouncy deck and the thermal limiting on CPU performance. I take them all as the price you pay for a laptop that weighs less than a large Warburtons Toastie sliced loaf.

No matter the limitations imposed by the 820g weight of the SuperSlim, it still stands as a remarkable achievement. LG has built a full-sized laptop here with a more-than-decent specification, that’s so slim and light that you can genuinely forget you’re carrying about with you. There is no other laptop quite like it.