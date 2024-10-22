Sonos aims to get back on track with an app update accompanying the Sonos Arc Ultra and Sonos Sub 4

It’s been a tricky six months for Sonos. Since launching its new mobile app in May, the American audio manufacturer has faced a backlash from many consumers.

There have been complaints about missing features, poor performance and the new UI, and these have detracted from the release of two highly anticipated products, the Sonos Roam 2 Bluetooth speaker and Sonos Ace noise-cancelling headphones.

The issues prompted the brand to outline a software update roadmap in July alongside a personal apology from CEO Patrick Spencer. Several of these updates have already been rolled out but some of the most impactful changes are set to coincide with the arrival of two new Sonos products at the end of October.

The company’s new flagship soundbar, the Sonos Arc Ultra, and its new subwoofer, the Sonos Sub 4, were officially announced last week and will go on sale on Tuesday, 29 October.

We hope to receive an Arc Ultra to test soon, but in the meantime, let’s look at what it and the Sub 4 bring to the table.