Best mouse: Get speed, comfort and precision for all your computer activities
Don’t suffer with a slow, inaccurate mouse – we’ve got the top picks in every style for every budget
Too many people ignore the importance of buying the best mouse you can afford when you’re using a PC or even a laptop on a desk. Sure, you can struggle on with a bargain-basement effort or the trackpad built into your laptop, but you’ll find yourself working faster and more effectively if you connect a half-decent mouse. You’ll find it easier to navigate the desktop, make selections and get around your normal apps, and if you work in any field that involves graphics, video, code or design you’ll find a good mouse pretty much essential.
What’s more, buying the best mouse you can means you can use your PC in comfort. It will support your hand while you’re working and help ensure you don’t get RSI from clicking the buttons, scrolling the scroll wheel or moving it around. Many even come with extra programmable buttons you can use to control important functions without resorting to the keyboard, which can help you work more efficiently. If you’re just getting used to working from home, you’ll be surprised what a difference a decent mouse can make. Skip to our buying guide at the bottom of the page to read more about choosing your next mouse.
Best mouse: At a glance
|Best overall
|SteelSeries Prime Wireless | £43
|Check price at Amazon
|Best budget wireless mouse
|Trust MyDo Silent | £18
|Check price at Amazon
|Best budget gaming mouse
|Logitech G203 | £25
|Check price at Amazon
How we test mice
With mice, there’s no substitute for real-world use, so we put each mouse through its paces over several days on a Windows laptop or PC. We test the mouse across a range of applications, including web browsers, Office apps and image-editing or video-editing apps. Where appropriate, we’ll also give the mouse a workout in fast-paced action and real-time strategy games. While we focus on accuracy, tracking and the performance of the primary buttons and scroll-wheel, we’ll also check any additional functions, buttons or wheels to see how they work, along with any control software provided. We’ll also test wireless mice using both a Bluetooth connection and a 2.4GHz USB dongle – where supported – to check the strength, range and reliability of the connection.
The best mice you can buy
1. SteelSeries Prime Wireless: Best wireless mouse overall
Price when reviewed: £43 | Check price at Amazon
The Prime Wireless is one of those mice that instantly feels right when you put your hand on it. In use, it’s even better thanks to SteelSeries’ proprietary magnetic optical mouse switches, which are good for 100 million clicks and give the Prime Wireless an extremely satisfying and positive click-action. The ABS plastic body has what the manufacturer calls a “rough matte” finish, which makes the Prime easy to grip, even when things get sweaty. The maximum DPI setting is a whopping 18,000 and it glides about effortlessly thanks to three large PTFE skate pads.
The Prime’s gaming background only shows through in the RGB scroll wheel light but you can disable that using the SteelSeries GG control panel. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 100 hours with the RGB lighting turned off and there’s a handy quick-charge facility that gives you a decent 40 hours of use with just 15 minutes of charge The only negative is the 2.4GHz wireless dongle: it’s a USB-C affair which could prove a problem on some older laptops and it sticks out rather far at 30mm compared to just 10mm for the Logitech equivalent. This mouse debuted at £130, but can now be found considerably cheaper.
Key specs – Sensor: SteelSeries TrueMove Air Optical; Max sensitivity: 18,000dpi; Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless; Buttons: 5 buttons, 1 scroll wheel; Battery: Internal li-ion; Dimensions: 125.3 x 59 x 23mm; Weight: 80g
2. Microsoft Comfort Mouse 4500: Best budget wired mouse
Price when reviewed: £35 | Check price at Amazon
It isn’t wireless but the Comfort Mouse 4500 is a big step up from your basic budget mouse, with features like a rubber grip around the whole lower section and extra programmable buttons on either side. Microsoft’s BlueTrack tech means it works on a wide range of surfaces while the 1,000dpi sensor gives you enough accuracy for anything up to gaming and serious design work.
The scroll wheel is also smoother than you’ll find on most cheap mice and it tilts sideways for horizontal scrolling. The ambidextrous shape isn’t the most ergonomic out there and the Comfort Mouse 4500 lacks the weighty feel of more expensive mice, but this is one budget mouse worth having.
Key specs – Sensor: Microsoft Optical; Max sensitivity: 1,000dpi; Connectivity: USB; Buttons: 4 buttons, 1 tilt wheel; Battery: None; Dimensions: 70 x 116 x 42mm; Weight: 132g
3. Trust MyDo Silent: Best budget wireless mouse
Price when reviewed: £18 | Check price at Amazon
Budget mice can be a bit of a lottery, but this lightweight Trust model is excellent value for money. It’s a compact mouse – perhaps best suited to smaller hands or those who prefer a fingertip grip – but it’s comfortable with a tactile, matt plastic surface and virtually silent buttons. On some silent mice these can feel spongy, but Trust has managed to reduce the noise without eliminating the haptic click.
In all other respects, it’s a basic option – just the standard two buttons and scroll wheel, plus a button to step through the settings from 1,000dpi to the max, 1,800dpi. It connects via a 2.4GHz USB dongle – no Bluetooth support or switching – and is powered by two AAA batteries, which should last for around six months. It’s not what you’d call a luxury mouse, but at this price it doesn’t have to be. It feels good, it’s accurate, and it works without any fuss. If you’re looking for a step up from your bundled mouse, the MyDo is a tangible improvement.
Key specs – Sensor: Optical; Max sensitivity: 1,800dpi; Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless; Buttons: 2 buttons, 1 wheel; Battery: 2 x AAA; Dimensions: 55 x 95 x 40mm; Weight: 85g
4. Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse: Best low-profile mobile mouse
Price when reviewed: £40 | Check price at Amazon
Mice don’t get much slimmer or more portable than Microsoft’s Modern Mobile Mouse and if they did there would be precious little left to grip. The shape takes a little getting used to, suiting a loose, fingertip or palm grip rather than anything firmer, but the low-profile means you get a mouse that will easily slip into a laptop bag or case. What’s more, there’s a bulge at the rear to support your palm, while your hand can sit at a flatter, more comfortable angle.
In terms of features, it’s fairly basic by Microsoft standards – no fancy, customisable buttons, and just a simple up/down scroll wheel. It’s also Bluetooth-only, with no facility to pair with multiple devices. Yet Microsoft’s optical technology ensures it works as well on a bare desk or kitchen table as it does on a mouse mat, and it’s accurate enough for everyday office and creative use. It’s a great mouse whether you’re at home or on the go.
Key specs – Sensor: Microsoft Bluetrack Optical; Max sensitivity: 1,000dpi; Connectivity: Bluetooth; Buttons: 2 buttons, 1 wheel; Battery: 2 x AAA; Dimensions: 60 x 107 x 26mm; Weight: 78g
5. Cherry MW 9100: Best travel mouse
Price when reviewed: £47 | Check price at Amazon
Cherry’s new MW 9100 is a small symmetrical travel mouse that is a little heavier than you might expect. It weighs 92g, which lends it a solid feel, and the design is a step above the usual as well, the silver accents on the rubber side panels delivering it from desktop anonymity.
The two click buttons have very crisp yet quiet actions, the notched scroll wheel is perfectly calibrated and the DPI button behind it lets you switch between three different levels of sensitivity.
With Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, customisability via the Cherry app and 70 days of battery life (it recharges via USB-C), the MW9100 is a fantastic all-rounder. Cherry even supplies a little travel bag.
Key specs – Sensor: PixArt PAW3212DB-TJDT Optical; Max sensitivity: 2,400dpi; Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless; Buttons: 5 buttons, 1 scroll wheel; Battery: 550mAh internal li-ion; Dimensions: 99 x 63 x 34mm; Weight: 92g
6. Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic: Best ergonomic mouse
Price when reviewed: £50 | Check price at Amazon
While some ergonomic mice look as they have been designed with an alien life form in mind, Microsoft’s Ergonomic mouse looks reassuringly normal, with the only hat-tip to hard-core ergonomics being the soft-touch thumb rest on the left. With only five buttons, it isn’t the most feature-laden mouse, but you can programme the two side buttons using Microsoft’s Mouse & Keyboard Centre software.
Available in four rather dashing colours, the Microsoft Ergonomic also features an aluminium scroll wheel, which wasn’t something we expected to find on a mouse with a price tag below £50 (it’s often on sale). The result is a mouse that looks and feels significantly more expensive than it is. The Bluetooth-only Ergonomic is powered by two AAA batteries which, according to Microsoft, should keep it working for an impressive 15 months.
Key specs – Sensor: Pixart PAW3228 Optical; Max sensitivity: 2,400dpi; Connectivity: Bluetooth; Buttons: 5 buttons, 1 scroll wheel; Battery: 2 x AAA; Dimensions: 118.2 x 76.3 x 42.4mm; Weight: 91g
7. Logitech Lift: Best ergonomic mouse for smaller hands
Price when reviewed: £51 | Check price at Amazon
Some ergonomic mice work brilliantly for massive mitts, but not so well with smaller hands. Enter Logitech’s latest ergonomic mouse: the Lift. It takes your hand in a relaxed handshake position, with a comfy rubberised coating on the rear half of the mouse to stop your grip from slipping and a scooped-out section for your thumb to rest, so that your hand falls naturally into place. The thumb area also houses forward and back buttons, while there’s another customisable button beneath the scroll wheel. All the buttons have a light, near-silent click, making this a great mouse for working late at night.
You can connect via Bluetooth or the included Logitech 2.4GHz USB receiver, and the Lift still works with Logitech’s Options software, with a flow feature that means you can work across multiple desktops or devices just by moving the pointer from one screen to the next. Plus, while it’s slightly disappointing that it’s powered by an AA battery rather than a built-in lithium-ion cell, it’s concealed with the USB dongle behind a nifty magnetic plate. Well designed, accurate and available in three colours, this is the perfect ergonomic mouse for anyone with small to medium-sized hands.
Key specs – Sensor: Optical; Max sensitivity: 4,000dpi; Connectivity: 2.4GHz USB/Bluetooth; Buttons: 5 buttons, 1 wheel; Battery: 1 x AA; Dimensions: 73 x 133 x 60mm; Weight: 94g
8. Logitech G203: Best budget gaming mouse
Price when reviewed: £25 | Check price at Amazon
The G203 is one of the few gaming mice that won’t look completely out of place in the office. Sure, it has five programmable buttons and RGB lighting, but the lighting is relatively subdued and can be customised through Logitech’s G Hub software. And, while it’s a simple, compact and lightweight design – ideal for fingertip use – it’s very comfortable, especially for those with smaller hands.
In terms of performance, it can’t compete with Logitech’s high-end gaming mice, but the 8,000dpi Mercury sensor can still handle competitive gaming and precision Photoshop or Lightroom work. You can buy flashier gaming mice with better specs for the same money, but it’s unlikely they will work this well.
Key specs – Sensor: Logitech Mercury; Max sensitivity: 8,000dpi; Connectivity: USB; Buttons: 5 buttons, 1 wheel; Battery: None; Dimensions: 125 x 84 x 51mm; Weight: 141g
9. Logitech Ergo M575 Trackball: Best mouse for mouse haters
Price when reviewed: £50 | Check price at Amazon
Not everyone can get along with a trackball but if your desk is small or you are easily prone to wrist ache they are well worth considering. One of the smaller trackball mice on the market is the Logitech M575, an update of the highly regarded M570. It looks like a regular mouse but has a ball where the thumb rest should be and the diminutive size and curvaceous shape make it feel more natural in the hand than some of the larger designs that we’ve used.
The ball moves with absolute fluidity in its housing and the buttons all have a satisfyingly positive action. The grippy feet on the bottom keep it firmly in place no matter what surface you use it on. The Ergo is not as versatile as some conventional mice – only the two secondary buttons and scroll wheel are programmable – but connectivity is not a problem with both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless on offer. It’s also good to see the Ergo M575 caters for Mac users as well as those who use Windows machines.
Key specs – Sensor: Logitech Advanced Optical Tracking; Max sensitivity: 2,000dpi; Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth; Buttons: 5 buttons, 1 scroll wheel; Battery: 1 x AA; Dimensions: 134 x 100 x 48mm; Weight: 145g
10. Microsoft Intellimouse Pro: High-end tech in a classic shape
Price when reviewed: £50 | Check price at Amazon
The Microsoft Intellimouse was one of the first great ergonomic mice, and its 2017 revival as the Classic Intellimouse brought it back into the limelight. This Pro model takes it up another level, matching the super-comfortable shape of the original model with a gaming-ready PixArt sensor that can go up to a staggering 16,000dpi.
The mouse practically glides above the desk while the main buttons are engineered for intense and repetitive clicking – handy whether you’re blasting Doom Eternal’s demons or working on an Excel spreadsheet. You can also adjust the DPI for different uses and even set up quick access settings. This is an oldie-but-goldie mouse packing the latest sensor tech, although those just looking for a brilliant desktop mouse could save some cash and go for the still very lovable Classic model instead.
Key specs – Sensor: PixArt-3389; Max sensitivity: 16,000dpi; Connectivity: USB; Buttons: 4 buttons, 1 wheel; Battery: None; Dimensions: 125 x 84 x 51mm; Weight: 141g
11. Razer Pro Click: A great productivity mouse from the gaming experts
Price when reviewed: £120 | Check price at Amazon
Razer may be best known for its high-end gaming kit but its productivity-focused lines are every bit as good. The Pro Click looks like a civilianized version of the Basilisk gamer mouse with added features like Bluetooth and multi-device support but stripped of the RGB light show. An eminently comfortable mouse, we particularly like the wing on the left which gives you somewhere to gently rest your thumb without having to actually grip the mouse.
The scroll wheel deserves special mention. Not only is it made of steel with a perfectly textured scrolling surface, but you can tilt it to either the left or right. By default, tilting it to the left makes content scroll up while tilting right makes it scroll down, but you can customize the functions using Razer’s Synapse software. My only small complaint is the use of a dated MicroUSB rather than USB-C cable for charging but on the plus side, you can also use the Pro Click as a wired mouse.
Key specs – Sensor: Razer 5G Advanced Optical; Max sensitivity: 16,000dpi; Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, USB; Buttons: 5 buttons, 1 tilt wheel; Battery: Internal li-ion; Dimensions: 126.7 x 79.7 x 45.7mm; Weight: 106g
12. Logitech M720 Triathlon: A brilliant mid-ranger
Price when reviewed: £50 | Check price at Amazon
This compact, lightweight mouse is a versatile all-rounder and, while the specs aren’t that impressive, it’s a very reliable and responsive option. It can connect over Bluetooth or a USB nano receiver and pair with up to three PCs or tablets, switching between them using a button on the side. It also supports Logitech’s ingenious flow technology, so you can have, say, a Windows tablet sitting next to your laptop and move smoothly from screen to screen with just one mouse.
The other two buttons are programmable, while even the wheel has some tricks up its sleeve, switching between smooth and clicky scrolling modes and tilting sideways for horizontal scrolling. It will work for well over a year on a single AA battery and the 1,000dpi resolution optical sensor seems to work on every surface going. If you can’t stretch to the high-end mice, this is a dependable workhorse that will flip from desktop to laptop use in a jiffy.
Key specs – Sensor: Logitech Advanced Optical; Max sensitivity: 1,000dpi; Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless; Buttons: 4 buttons, 1 wheel; Battery: 1 x AA; Dimensions: 115 x 74 x 45mm; Weight: 135g
How to choose the best mouse for you
Unless you’re a gamer or a design professional, the most important aspect of a mouse is comfort and the mouse’s shape. Generally speaking, more expensive mice tend to follow an ergonomic shape, where the mouse is designed to fall naturally underneath the spread of your right hand.
However, some people prefer a lighter, slimmer and often ambidextrous mouse that you rest your hand lightly on and use with your fingertips. Some mice have a more vertical format and keep your hand in a “handshake” alignment, which is something that puts less strain on the muscles and the wrist. If you’ve used a few mice then you’ll probably have some idea of what suits you best but, if you haven’t, this can be the trickiest part of making your choice.
The other key issues are connectivity and sensitivity or resolution. Going for a wireless mouse means less cable clutter, which is useful if you’re using it with a laptop that you might be using at home, in the office and elsewhere. Some connect via Bluetooth while others connect via a plug-in USB dongle, which might be essential if you’re using a desktop PC, as many still ship without Bluetooth built-in.
Wired mice are generally less popular these days, but they still have some big advantages. You don’t need to worry about batteries or charging the mouse, and wired mice just work on nearly every PC or laptop, which can’t always be said about wireless mice. Wired mice are also often slightly cheaper, and there’s barely any delay between you moving the mouse or clicking a button and that being registered with your PC. Even in the worst-case scenarios, we’re talking milliseconds with a wireless mouse, but that can be enough to mean the difference between victory and defeat in online games.
What sensitivity or resolution do I need?
The sensitivity or resolution of a mouse is expressed in dots per inch (dpi), meaning the number of individual points within an inch of movement that the mouse is able to pick up. Modern mice tend to start at 800dpi and go up to an average 1,200 to 1,600dpi, with gaming and high-end productivity mice taking that further to 4,000 or even 8,000dpi. Take the numbers with a pinch of salt; a 4,000dpi mouse isn’t necessarily any better than a 1,600dpi rodent and, for many of us, such a mouse would actually be too sensitive if used at full resolution.
Most people have the sensitivity dialled down – the high resolution just makes movement smoother and more accurate. Even professional gamers often won’t have the sensitivity maxed out; it’s just there if they need it for activities where pixel-perfect precision matters.
Is there anything else worth looking out for?
It’s worth thinking about battery life with wireless mice or about features that allow you to use the same mouse on several PCs, tablets or laptops and switch between them with a button press. What’s more, mice of all kinds can benefit from extra buttons or wheels that give them extra programmable functions for, say, zooming the view in and out in design applications or skipping backwards and forwards in your Web browser.