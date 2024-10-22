Apple iPad mini 7 review: The ultimate digital notepad

Now, more than ever, seems an odd time to release a new iPad mini. With phone manufacturers releasing folding phones that are increasingly effective and more reliable, the market for premium compact tablets like the mini seems to be shrinking by the day.

Yet Apple, some three years after last updating it in 2021, has released the iPad mini 7. Why? Does it think the market for foldable phones isn’t there yet? Perhaps. Or is it to generate some interest, some extra hype around Apple Intelligence, Apple’s other big incoming product launch?

Apple iPad mini 7 review: What you need to know

In the end, the reason doesn’t really matter: I’m just glad it’s here because it’s a product that I rather like. And Apple has given us a few decent upgrades this time around. First on the list is the inclusion of the A17 Pro chipset – the same as found inside the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, and the lowest chipset capable of running Apple Intelligence thanks to its 16-core neural engine.

I say the same, but it’s actually slightly less capable, with a five-core instead of a six-core GPU, but you shouldn’t notice too much difference when it comes to day-to-day use.