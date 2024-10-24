Xiaomi 14T Pro review: A T-rrific flagship alternative

Xiaomi 14T Pro review: Performance and battery life

The MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset is a direct generational upgrade over the Xiaomi 13T’s 9200 Plus but even still, the leap in performance scores here are very impressive. The 14T Pro’s benchmark results were 66% better than the 13T Pro’s in the single-core benchmarks and a whopping 95% better in multi-core.

It even inched out a lead over the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Xiaomi 14 in the multi-core results, with only Apple’s iPhone 16 (represented here by the iPhone 16 Plus, which has identical hardware) surpassing it.

Apple loses that lead in the GFXBench GPU tests, with the 60Hz display (ludicrous on a modern flagship) keeping it from matching the rest of the competition in the on-screen results. The Xiaomi 14T Pro is essentially on par with the rest of the competition – barring the Google Pixel 9, which again trails behind the rest – and is an excellent choice for mobile gaming.

Helping this is the return of speedy touch sampling up to 480Hz, allowing the phone to respond to your inputs that much quicker. I tried out my standard test games, Asphalt Legends Unite and Genshin Impact and both delivered smooth, responsive gameplay. In short, the Xiaomi 14T Pro really punches above its weight in the gaming stakes.

As you can see below, battery life is massively improved over the Xiaomi 13T Pro, too, lasting a far better 23hrs 55mins in our looping video test. The rest of the options here perform better by a couple of hours but, considering the price difference, this isn’t a bad result at all for the Xiaomi 14T Pro.

Where Xiaomi really has the edge over the rest is charging speed. The nippy 120W wired charging got the battery to 61% in just 15 minutes, and on to full in just over 30 minutes, whereas the Apple, Google and Samsung options all take closer to an hour. The only competition in this regard is the excellent OnePlus 12, which recharged in just 31 minutes in our testing.

