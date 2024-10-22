Here’s my problem with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite platform

The Oryon is slightly different here, featuring a total of eight cores – two Primes clocked up to a ridiculous 4.32GHz and six Performance cores running up to 3.53GHz – and fabricated on an even more minuscule 3nm process. Qualcomm highlights that this is the fastest mobile CPU yet, quoting 45% better CPU performance in both single and multi-core benchmarks (compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) and up to 44% better power efficiency.

Backing it up is 24MB of L2 cache, with 12MB in the Prime cluster and 12MB in the Performance cluster. Qualcomm noted that this is the largest shared cache in the mobile industry and promises that it will deliver insanely fast data retrieval. There’s plenty of capacity for epic memory, too, with support for dual-channel LPDDR5X RAM up to 5,300MHz.

The Adreno GPU is also getting an upgrade, with a new sliced architecture, 12MB of local memory and, in a first for mobile, support for the Unreal Engine 5.3 and the Nanite Virtualized Geometry system. According to Qualcomm, the new GPU will deliver performance up to 40% better than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with 35% improvements to ray-tracing and up to 40% better power efficiency.

Rounding out the chipset is the improved Hexagon NPU (Neural Processing Unit), which handles all things AI. This upgraded NPU is said to deliver 45% improvements to both performance and performance per watt, compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, making the multimodal Gen AI more adept and efficient at addressing your queries. Qualcomm’s AI engine can also now accept much longer token inputs – examples used were entire book chapters or technical documents – allowing it to digest more complex tasks.

The AI upgrades carry over to photography, too, with the AI Image Signal Processing (AI-ISP) capable of “limitless” segmentation, splitting images into over 250 separate layers (that still sounds to me like there’s a limit…) and adjusting each one individually. It also claims to be able to capture and replicate natural skin tones in even the most challenging conditions – though we’ll have to see how that pans out when we test phones that run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Speaking of which…