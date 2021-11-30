Best ergonomic mouse 2024: Our top Amazon Prime Day savings
Don’t live with tendonitis, RSI, or the dreaded carpal tunnel syndrome – here’s our tried and tested pick of the best ergonomic mice
Working long hours with a mouse and keyboard isn’t great for your health. If you’ve ever experienced RSI, carpal tunnel syndrome or pain in your arms and shoulders from computer use, you’ll know how important it is to have a mouse that supports your hand, doesn’t strain your wrist and promotes good posture.
We’ve tested the best ergonomic mice that let you work in a natural position, with minimal tension in your wrist and elbow. They place buttons and scroll wheels right where you need them, so you don’t overwork your hands clicking and scrolling. They can’t cure RSI or carpal tunnel syndrome, but they can reduce the risks and stop issues re-emerging, especially if you rethink your posture and working environment at the same time.
Read on to find out how we thoroughly test the best ergonomic mice, and to find our pick of the best mice on the market. At the bottom, you’ll also find our buying guide, to help you make the perfect choice.
How we test ergonomic mice
With an ergonomic mouse, comfort is everything. To find out whether these mice live up to their promises, we put each one through its paces over several days on a Windows PC or laptop.
We try out each one across a range of programs – including web browsers, office applications and image- and video-editing apps – to test how accurate and responsive it is, and whether the mouse eases or aggravates discomfort caused by years of mouse use. We focus on precision, tracking and the performance of the primary buttons and scroll-wheel, and also check any additional functions, buttons or wheels to see how well they work, along with any companion software provided.
Wireless mice are tested using both Bluetooth connection and a 2.4GHz USB dongle, where supplied, to assess the strength, range and reliability of both wireless connections. Finally, we make our recommendations based on value, precision, versatility – and, of course, comfort.
Price when reviewed: £87
- Great for… ultimate upright comfort and configurability
- Not so great for… portability – and the price is hefty, to
Logitech produces some of the most comfortable mice going – see our list of the best wireless mice – and the MX Vertical offers its characteristic attention to detail in a wrist-friendly vertical design.
The shape supports your hand securely in a handshake grip, with the index and middle fingers resting on supersized left and right buttons and the scroll wheel lying in between. The soft-touch plastics and some sculpted ridges stop your hand from slipping, while customisable forward and back buttons sit just beneath your thumb on the left-hand side.
We love working with this mouse. All the buttons are tuned for a light but positive click, with just the right amount of feedback, and the tracking is simply stellar. The 4,000dpi optical sensor provides all the precision you need for anything from precision image retouching to navigating vast Excel spreadsheets, and there’s a toggle button on the top that allows you to switch instantly between two customisable speed and sensitivity settings.
Versatility is another strength. The MX Vertical can connect to your host computer via a USB cable, a 2.4GHz USB dongle or Bluetooth. It will pair with up to three devices at a time, and it supports Logitech’s excellent Flow software for seamless switching between them – a little button beneath the mouse will alternatively handle the same job, though. If you’re looking for the best ergonomic mouse out there, and are willing to pay for the privilege, then this is it.
Key specs – Sensor: Logitech; Max sensitivity: 4,000dpi; Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, USB; Buttons: 4 buttons, 1 wheel; Battery: Internal Li-ion; Dimensions: 79 x 120 x 78.5mm; Weight: 135g
2. Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic: Best ergonomic mouse for mobile use
Price when reviewed: £60
- Great for… ergonomic comfort on the move
- Not so great for… those wanting plenty of buttons and wheels
Many ergonomic mouse designs are a bit too bulky to slip neatly into a laptop case, or too large for users with smaller hands. With Microsoft’s Bluetooth Ergonomic you’ll have no such issue: it’s a compact mouse under 12cm long and just over 4cm high, with a lovely lightweight feel. While its shape isn’t hugely different to that of a conventional mouse, its curves do a good job of supporting the hand, with an indent and a platform on the left-hand side to rest your thumb.
The layout’s pretty simple, with just two buttons on the left-hand side beyond the standard two clickers and thumb-wheel. The clicking action is nice and crisp, though, and we found accuracy in both normal applications and image-editing apps was top-notch, making it easy to make precise selections or navigate long documents and websites. Wrist-pain sufferers might prefer a different grip, but it’s a great option to go with a new slimline laptop, and it comes in a choice of colours too.
Key specs – Sensor: Microsoft Optical; Max sensitivity: 2,400dpi; Connectivity: Bluetooth; Buttons: 3 buttons, 1 scroll wheel; Battery: 2x AAA; Dimensions: 76 x 118 x 42mm; Weight: 91g
3. Kensington Pro Fit Ergo: Best quiet ergonomic mouse
Price when reviewed: £52
- Great for… nicely balanced comfort with a quiet click
- Not so great for… those seeking a fully upright design
The Kensington Pro Fit Ergo mouse strikes an interesting balance – it’s sort of halfway between a vertical handshake design and a more traditional mouse shape. It works, though: we found it very comfortable, thanks to a longer-than-usual body and a sizable recess on the left-hand side that supports your thumb. There’s also a button on the top that cycles through three DPI settings – 800, 1,200 and 1,600dpi – covering high-speed navigation and high-accuracy work.
Besides its distinctive design, the Pro Fit Ergo stands out for its quietness: there’s plenty of travel and spring in the buttons, but the click is barely audible. The whole thing is powered by a single AA battery which should last for up to a year, and it connects via either Bluetooth or the bundled 2.4GHz USB dongle. It’s a fine, affordable ergonomic mouse – and Kensington even makes a left-handed version.
Key specs – Sensor: Optical; Max sensitivity: 1,600dpi; Connectivity: 2.4GHz USB/Bluetooth; Buttons: 5 buttons, 1 scroll wheel; Battery: 1x AA; Dimensions: 73 x 133 x 60mm; Weight: 94g
4. Logitech Lift: Best ergonomic mouse for smaller hands
Price when reviewed: £60
- Great for… convenient comfort in a compact, quiet design
- Not so great for… anyone who hates carrying spare batteries around
The Logitech MX Vertical is an outstanding mouse, but it’s not ideal for those with smaller hands. For those people, the Lift is a perfect alternative. It’s not as tall as its sibling, nor as long, but it holds your hand in the same handshake position, with a comfy rubberised coating on the rear half that stops your grip from slipping. The button layout is also slightly different, with one customisable button near the wheel, plus forward and back buttons in the thumb scoop. The buttons themselves have a light, near-silent click, so it’s a great mouse for working late at night.
You can connect via Bluetooth or the included Logitech 2.4GHz USB receiver, and we’re always fans of Logitech’s flow feature, which lets you work across multiple desktops or devices just by moving the pointer from one screen to the next.
It’s slightly disappointing that the Lift is powered by an AA battery, rather than a built-in rechargeable, but the compartment is neatly concealed behind a nifty magnetic plate, and you can stash the USB dongle there too when it’s not in use. Well designed, accurate and available in three colours, this is the perfect ergonomic mouse for anyone with modestly sized mitts.
Key specs – Sensor: Optical; Max sensitivity: 4,000dpi; Connectivity: 2.4GHz USB/Bluetooth; Buttons: 5 buttons, 1 scroll wheel; Battery: 1x AA; Dimensions: 73 x 133 x 60mm; Weight: 94g
5. Razer Basilisk V3: Best ergonomic mouse for gaming
Price when reviewed: £50
- Great for… ultimate precision and customisability
- Not so great for… those wanting a simple, low-key pointing device
Gaming mice come in all shapes and sizes, but we’ve found the Razer Basilisk V3 the most ergonomic of the lot. It’s very light, with a low profile and a comfortable concave thumb grip, and it slides effortlessly across most surfaces with minimal effort.
It’s also one of those rare gaming mice that works just as well for design and productivity as for online battles, though it’s in the competitive arena that you’ll most appreciate its huge array of sensitivity settings – up to 26,000 dpi – and high polling rate.
Each of the Basilisk’s 11 buttons is fully customisable, and its scroll wheel has a “free-spin” mode that lets the wheel spin forward and back without restrictions – great for zipping quickly through long documents or web pages. We’re also big fans of the sensitivity clutch, which slows the movement speed when pressed for careful aiming or precise selections. All in all, it’s a sensational mouse whose comfortable design and thoughtful features give it an appeal that goes well beyond gaming.
Key specs – Sensor: Razer Optical; Max sensitivity: 26,000dpi; Connectivity: USB; Buttons: 11 buttons, 1 HyperScroll Tilt wheel; Battery: N/A; Dimensions: 60 x 130 x 42.5mm; Weight: 101g
6. Kensington Orbit Fusion: Best ergonomic trackball
Price when reviewed: £86
- Great for… resting your wrist and index finger
- Not so great for… those who prefer a traditional mouse
If working with a mouse is playing havoc with your wrists, a trackball could be the answer, letting your hand rest while your thumb and fingers do the work of navigating around the screen.
The Kensington Orbit Fusion is one of the most comfortable trackballs we’ve used. The large 40mm ball slips smoothly under the fingertips, while your right thumb and ring finger handle the left and right mouse buttons. It might be an unfamiliar way to work, but we were impressed at how quickly using the Orbit Fusion became second nature.
The rest of the controls show some smart thinking as well. Instead of a scroll wheel, which can aggravate wrist or joint pain, you get a rotating ring around the trackball that you can operate with either your fingers or your thumb. A DPI switch shifts instantly between three different resolutions, while a further three customisable buttons under the thumb help you be productive.
Where some trackballs can feel cheap and rattly, this one feels rock solid, and – provided you can adapt to a slightly different way of working – it’s a great replacement for the ordinary mouse
Key specs – Sensor: Laser; Max sensitivity: 800dpi; Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless; Buttons: 5 buttons, 1 rotating scroll ring; Battery: 1x AA; Dimensions: 100 x 132 x 59mm; Weight: 173g
7. Razer Pro Click Mini: Best fingertip ergonomic mouse
Price when reviewed: £55
- Great for… very light weight and excellent tracking
- Not so great for… desktop workers seeking an upright grip
You might question whether the tiny, ambidextrous Pro Click Mini really counts as an ergonomic mouse – but try it out and the justification immediately becomes apparent. The secret is that it’s so small and lightweight, it can be easily used by resting your palm flat on the desk and placing your fingers on the outer shell of the mouse. This isn’t a position we’d recommend to Carpal Tunnel Syndrome sufferers, but it reduces tension and repetitive movements, and the textured grips on either side of the mouse make it practically effortless to manoeuvre.
This mouse shares many virtues of the larger Basilisk: while it only has half the maximum sensitivity, 12,000dpi is still plenty for any sane purpose, while we found the free-spin, tilting scroll wheel a big plus for navigating large documents or web pages. Razer has also fitted quiet microswitches for the buttons, so you don’t need to worry about keeping the household awake at night.
Another nice touch is the option to install a single battery for minimum weight, or two for a longer life – up to 725 hours’ use on a Bluetooth connection. That, along with its diminutive size, makes it a great mouse for mobile use, as well as a handy and comfortable option for daily desktop duties.
Key specs – Sensor: Razer Optical; Max sensitivity: 12,000dpi; Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless USB; Buttons: 7 buttons, 1 scroll wheel; Battery: 1 or 2x AA; Dimensions: 63 x 100 x 34mm; Weight: 111g
8. Trust Bayo: Best budget ergonomic mouse
Price when reviewed: £22
- Great for… wrist-friendly computing for a very low price
- Not so great for… overall feel – it’s more plastic than premium
If the likes of the Logitech MX Vertical are out of your price range, the Trust Bayo offers a similar design in a very lightweight package for a whole lot less. We don’t love its glossy plastic feel quite as much as the rubberised grips of more expensive mice, but we still found it a very comfortable mouse, supporting our hand nicely in a handshake grip.
The Bayo punches above its weight in features too, with three sensitivity settings, two extra buttons on the left-hand side and enough accuracy to handle detailed image-editing work. A built-in lithium-ion battery means there’s no need to fiddle with the old AAs, and it charges conveniently through a USB Type-C cable – although you still need the 2.4GHz USB dongle plugged in to connect.
The only mild disappointment is the RGB lighting, which is limited to a choice of a soft blue glow or a speedy colour cycling effect. Still, you can hardly complain when most mice don’t have lighting at all. Overall it’s a strong, cost-conscious choice.
Key specs – Sensor: Optical; Max sensitivity: 2,400dpi; Connectivity: 2.4Ghz wireless; Buttons: 5 buttons, 1 scroll wheel; Battery: Internal Li-ion; Dimensions: 83 x 109 x 70mm; Weight: 110g
How to choose the best ergonomic mouse for you
What should you look for in an ergonomic mouse?
Search for “ergonomic mouse” and you’ll find plenty of hits – but not all of them really make the grade. A truly ergonomic design should support your palm and fingers in a natural, comfortable position, with your wrist angled to relieve any tension or pressure on the muscles and tendons while you move your mouse around. This might mean a mouse body that’s raised on one side, or a near-vertical “handshake” grip.
There are other factors to consider too. Where are buttons located? How much pressure does it take to click or press them? Are any wheels or touch-sensitive surfaces positioned in places that are natural and comfortable to use? Obviously people’s hands come in many different sizes, and different individuals will have different preferences as to feel, sensitivity and button placement, but a well-designed ergonomic mouse should work for a wide range of users.
As with any mouse, precision matters too. A higher tracking resolution (in DPI) means the mouse can work precisely with small movements. This isn’t something to obsess over, though – these days it’s hard to find a mouse with a resolution below 1,000dpi these days, and a high number isn’t always a guarantee of accuracy anyway: we’ve seen mice with 1,000dpi resolutions track more accurately and reliably than others claiming a 4,800dpi resolution.
Wired or wireless?
Most new non-gaming mice these days are wireless, and that applies to ergonomic models as much as any others. A mouse that uses Bluetooth may allow you to pair with more than one laptop or PC at once – useful if you tend to hop between systems while you’re working, or want to use your mouse with an office PC during the day but a laptop during the evenings and weekends.
Another option is a dedicated 2.4GHz USB dongle, which may slot into the mouse for convenient storage. Some models, particularly from Logitech, let you use a single USB dongle to connect multiple devices – handy if, for example, you have a USB keyboard from the same brand.
Is there anything else worth looking out for?
If you’re buying wireless, look out for whether the mouse has a built-in lithium-ion battery or uses an replaceable AA or AAA battery – the latter type tend to be cheaper, but you’ll need to keep spares around for when the battery eventually runs out. Mice with a built-in battery may not last so long, and will require regular recharging, but that can often be conveniently done over USB – and you can keep using the mouse while it charges.
What about left-handed users?
There aren’t many left-handed ergonomic mice out there, but Kensington makes a left-handed version of the Pro-Fit Ergo, and we’ve seen left-handed versions of the Anker Wireless Ergonomic Optical. As both are relatively inexpensive, they may be worth a go. Otherwise, southpaws have two options: buy a high-quality ambidextrous mouse, like the Microsoft Comfort Mouse 4500 or Logitech G903 Lightspeed, or adapt to a right-handed mouse.