Best ergonomic mouse 2024: Our top Amazon Prime Day savings

Logitech produces some of the most comfortable mice going – see our list of the best wireless mice – and the MX Vertical offers its characteristic attention to detail in a wrist-friendly vertical design.

The shape supports your hand securely in a handshake grip, with the index and middle fingers resting on supersized left and right buttons and the scroll wheel lying in between. The soft-touch plastics and some sculpted ridges stop your hand from slipping, while customisable forward and back buttons sit just beneath your thumb on the left-hand side.

We love working with this mouse. All the buttons are tuned for a light but positive click, with just the right amount of feedback, and the tracking is simply stellar. The 4,000dpi optical sensor provides all the precision you need for anything from precision image retouching to navigating vast Excel spreadsheets, and there’s a toggle button on the top that allows you to switch instantly between two customisable speed and sensitivity settings.

Versatility is another strength. The MX Vertical can connect to your host computer via a USB cable, a 2.4GHz USB dongle or Bluetooth. It will pair with up to three devices at a time, and it supports Logitech’s excellent Flow software for seamless switching between them – a little button beneath the mouse will alternatively handle the same job, though. If you’re looking for the best ergonomic mouse out there, and are willing to pay for the privilege, then this is it.

Key specs – Sensor: Logitech; Max sensitivity: 4,000dpi; Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, USB; Buttons: 4 buttons, 1 wheel; Battery: Internal Li-ion; Dimensions: 79 x 120 x 78.5mm; Weight: 135g