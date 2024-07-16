The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2024 – LIVE!
Our resident TV expert has picked out the very best Amazon Prime Day deals, based on our in-depth reviews and testing
Amazon Prime Day is finally here and has brought with it some of the best TV deals of the year so far.
The retail giant’s annual deals event got underway at midnight on Monday 15 July and runs until midnight on Wednesday 17 July.
There will be discounts on products across a huge range of categories, including cracking offers on some of the best televisions from big-name manufacturers including Samsung, Hisense, LG and Sony.
It’s important to remember that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the offers available. If you’re not already a subscriber, you can sign up here, with a subscription costing £8.99/mth or £95 annually after the free, 30-day trial. In addition to unlocking Prime Day offers, a subscription gives you access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Gaming alongside free delivery on millions of products.
I’ll update this page with the best Prime Day TV deals I’ve seen throughout the event to help you snap up a great telly at a bargain price. Where possible, I’ll include offers on televisions we’ve tested and actively recommend based on their performance. But I’ll also highlight deals on models that have hit a new all-time low price or look outstanding value for money based on their specifications. You can read about how Expert Reviews finds and evaluates deals here.
With all that out of the way, let’s get stuck into the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals…
[16/07 15:09] Get £150 off an ENORMOUS 4K TV from Hisense
Hisense has been at the forefront of pushing extremely large-screen TVs over the past few years and one of its biggest options, the 100in U7K (2023), has received a tasty Prime Day discount. This 4K Mini LED giant can currently be yours for £2,849, £150 cheaper than it was available for before Prime Day got underway.
There are only six left at that price, however, so if you have the cash and want to take your home cinema experience to a much larger level, you’ll want to act soon to avoid missing out.
[16/07 13:59] Sony’s A80L OLED is now cheaper than ever
The 55in Sony A80L secured a four-star rating and a Recommended award when we reviewed it last year and remains an attractive choice for those after a mid-range OLED. SDR and HDR performance are great and benefit enormously from Sony’s first-rate picture processing, while extensive gaming features and a stylish design round out an impressive package.
That package can currently be picked up for an all-time low price of £1,199. That’s an incredible £800 cheaper than the TV cost when we reviewed it and way below its average price of £1,472.
[16/10 12:20] New all-time low price on the five-star 48in LG C3
The LG C3 OLED is a great choice for gamers, particularly those in search of smaller screen sizes. One of the more compact options – the 48in model – has dropped to its lowest-ever price. It’s available for £820, which is £49 cheaper than it’s been in the past and well below its average price of £938. You can read more about what makes this TV so great in our LG C3 review.
[16/07 11:30] Enticing offers on the eminently affordable Amazon Fire TV 4-Series
While we weren’t all that impressed by the HDR performance of the Fire TV 4-Series, it’s an aggressively priced 4K TV capable of delivering accurate images and supports voice controls courtesy of Amazon Alexa.
Thanks to this Prime Day deal, you can grab the 43in model for just £250. That’s a hefty saving on its average price of £339 and the £330 it cost when we awarded it three stars in our Fire TV 4-Series review.
The 50in and 55in screen sizes have also been discounted for Prime Day. The former is priced at £300, down from an average of £406, while the latter can be snapped up for £330. The 55in model has never been cheaper and has an average price of £456 since launch, making it the pick of the trio in my book.
[16/07 10:55] Save on Amazon’s entry-level 1080p Fire TV 2-Series
We’ve not tested or reviewed Amazon’s Fire TV 2-Series but it would be remiss of us not to draw your attention to the best-ever prices on both the 32in and 40in screen sizes. The smaller model has an RRP of £250 and an average price of £211 but can currently be picked up for just £140. The 40in option, meanwhile, is down to £180 from an average price of £257.
As the resolution of both is limited to 1080p, you’re not getting the same level of detail as you would be with the Fire TV 4-Series or Omni QLED but the 2-Series still runs the Fire TV operating system and supports Alexa voice controls. If you’re a fan of Fire TV and after a cheap small-screen television, it’s worth considering at these discounted prices.
[16/07 10:10] Bag the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED for its joint lowest-ever price
It feels appropriate to kick off our Prime Day TV deals coverage with an offer on Amazon’s best television, the Fire TV Omni QLED. We gave the 65in model a five-star rating and Recommended award in our Fire TV Omni QLED review last year, praising its picture accuracy, impressive feature set and competitive price.
That screen size isn’t on offer but the three smaller options are all available at prices that match their all-time lows set in October 2023. The 43in model currently costs just £300 (avg. £419), the 50in option is priced at £380 (avg. £516), while the 55in screen size can be picked up for £430, down from an average price of £596.
A word of caution if you’re considering the 43in model; unlike the larger sizes, which use a Mini LED backlight with full-array local dimming, it uses a direct LED backlight, meaning its contrast control won’t be as impressive.