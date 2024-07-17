I’m a TV expert and these are the best Prime Day TV deals I’ve seen
Looking for the best Prime Day TV deals but don’t know where to start? Well, I’m here to help. I’ve spent the past few years covering the best TVs for Expert Reviews and have seen more sets from different manufacturers than I care to remember.
I’ve also edited countless TV reviews from our esteemed team of freelancers, which includes Vincent Teoh, Stephen Withers and John Archer. Between them, they have decades of experience testing and reviewing televisions, meaning they know exactly what’s worth forking out for and what’s not.
Using their reviews and my extensive knowledge of the industry, I’ve been meticulously assessing the numerous TV deals available during Prime Day 2024 to bring you the pick of the bunch. My recommendations and reasons for selecting specific sets can be found below along with links to our full reviews where relevant.
It’s important to note that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of the offers I’ve highlighted and this costs either £8.99/mth or £95 annually. Signing up is easy and if you’ve never been a member before, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial using this link.
You also don’t have long to nab yourself a deal, however, Prime Day ends at midnight on 17 July, at which point I expect most of the TVs listed below to return to their pre-Prime Day prices.
1. 48in LG C3 (average £938; now £820)
Great for… picture quality and current-gen gaming
Not so great for… sound quality
In his LG C3 review, Vincent Teoh described this TV as “the top choice for those seeking a compact OLED that doesn’t compromise on performance”. That may change when our review of its successor, the C4, arrives, but the C3 will still have one key advantage: price.
The 48in C3 is the cheapest it’s ever been at £820, dropping dramatically from its pre-Prime Day price of £899 and coming in well below its average price of £939. That outlay gets you a stunning OLED panel capable of delivering exceptional SDR and HDR images, four HDMI 2.1 ports that all support 120Hz refresh rates and advanced gaming features, and access to LG’s first-rate webOS platform. Streaming service support is wide-ranging too, making this TV a force to be reckoned with.
Sound quality is a rare weak point but one that doesn’t harm the LG C3 too severely. If you’re looking for an OLED TV this Prime Day and have a budget of under £1,000 this is the television to buy.
2. 55in Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (average £595; now £430)
Great for… Picture accuracy on a budget
Not so great for… Brightness and current-gen gaming
It’s fair to say that Amazon’s flagship Mini LED TV took our reviewer Stephen Withers by surprise with how well it performed during testing. SDR colour and greyscale accuracy were very impressive, meaning that any differences between how SDR images should look and how they do look are imperceivable. Steve was also a fan of the TV’s build quality, which isn’t always the case with Amazon products, built-in Amazon Alexa functionality and the range of services supported by Amazon’s Fire TV OS platform.
Sadly that platform runs a little sluggishly compared with other TV operating systems, and the TV can’t hit the levels of peak brightness you’ll find on Mini LED options from more established players in the industry. But when you consider how aggressively priced the Fire TV Omni QLED is with this Prime Day discount, it’s hard to feel too aggrieved.
At £430 (down from an RRP of £750 and average price of £595), it’s an absolute steal. As far as affordable Mini LED options go, this is by far the best Prime Day deal around.
3. 75in Hisense E7N (was £1,399; now £899)
Great for… free live and on-demand UK TV, screen inches per pound spent
Not so great for… PS5/Xbox Series X gamers
While we’re yet to review the E7N, we have tested the more expensive E7N Pro with which it shares several similarities. Both run Hisense’s VIDAA operating system, which this year incorporates Freely, the UK’s latest free live and on-demand television system. I deem Freely to be a big advantage to any TV, as you can read in my hands-on of it here, so its inclusion on the E7N is a welcome one.
Freely aside, you’re getting a significant amount of TV for your money here. A quantum dot 4K panel, support for numerous popular streaming services, Alexa built-in and a 30W sound system that supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X further strengthen the E7N’s claim for best large-screen TV bargain of Prime Day. Its refresh rate of 60Hz does mean it’s an inferior choice to the E7N Pro when it comes to gaming but it’s also around half the price of its stablemate thanks to this hefty discount.
There’s no historical price data available as the E7N was only released a month or so ago, but a brand new 75in TV with £500 knocked off is well worth considering if you ask me.