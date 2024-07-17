I’m a TV expert and these are the best Prime Day TV deals I’ve seen

Looking for the best Prime Day TV deals but don’t know where to start? Well, I’m here to help. I’ve spent the past few years covering the best TVs for Expert Reviews and have seen more sets from different manufacturers than I care to remember.

I’ve also edited countless TV reviews from our esteemed team of freelancers, which includes Vincent Teoh, Stephen Withers and John Archer. Between them, they have decades of experience testing and reviewing televisions, meaning they know exactly what’s worth forking out for and what’s not.

Using their reviews and my extensive knowledge of the industry, I’ve been meticulously assessing the numerous TV deals available during Prime Day 2024 to bring you the pick of the bunch. My recommendations and reasons for selecting specific sets can be found below along with links to our full reviews where relevant.

It’s important to note that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of the offers I’ve highlighted and this costs either £8.99/mth or £95 annually. Signing up is easy and if you’ve never been a member before, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial using this link.

You also don’t have long to nab yourself a deal, however, Prime Day ends at midnight on 17 July, at which point I expect most of the TVs listed below to return to their pre-Prime Day prices.

