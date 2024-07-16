Prime Day deal: One of the BEST OLED TVs we’ve tested is a bargain

Our tester was impressed by the LG C3’s gaming chops and light control in his initial review – now you can get it way cheaper for Prime Day

Deals lovers, rejoice: Amazon Prime Day is back once more, bringing with a fleet of deals on top-class products. This is one of the best: our reviewer gave the LG C3 OLED TV five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, and it’s now available for just £820 in its 48in size, down from an average Amazon price of £939. You can also avail of a tidy reduction on the 55in version, if you want to expand your horizons a little.

Keep in mind that you’ll have to be subscribed to Amazon Prime to get the LG C3 at this brilliant price. If you’re not already signed up, don’t worry: Amazon is offering a free, 30-day trial that you can cancel at any point – simply click on this link to get started.

Did the LG C3 get a good review?

In our full LG C3 review , we gave the TV five stars out of five.

We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award.

What’s so good about the LG C3?

According to our expert, the LG C3’s “OLED panel’s pixel-level light control unlocks true blacks, vibrant colours, wide viewing angles and excellent images,” making for sharp, clear and colourful everyday viewing.

The LG C3 proved reliable and user-friendly in terms of its gaming capabilities, with its low-input lag Game Optimiser mode, a bevy of full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports and support Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) formats.

LG’s webOS smart TV platform is intuitive, smooth and supports a wide range of streaming services and other applications, while its Magic Remote remains “a joy to use” thanks to its onscreen pointer and direct access buttons for popular services.

The LG C3’s design is modern and sleek thanks to its almost bezelless frame, emphasising the screen and adding a touch of class to your living room.

Are there any disadvantages to this LG C3 deal?

The LG C3 displayed slightly higher levels near-black flashing artefacts than its predecessor, the LG C2.

In testing, our hard-to-please reviwer found that the LG C3’s colour uniformity suffered at lower levels of luminance.

How has the LG C3’s price changed over time on Amazon?

The LG C3 averages a price of £939 on Amazon, with its previous lowest total being £869. That means, at its current price of £820, it’s cheaper than ever.

The 48in LG C3 launched with a full price of £1,099.

Where can I find more TV deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

