Freely confirms four new smart TV partners

Everyone TV, the company behind Freesat and Freeview, has confirmed its new streaming platform Freely is coming to TVs from four more manufacturers.

Hisense became the first brand to partner with Freely in December 2023, signing an agreement to incorporate the service into its 4K TVs for the next five years.

Argos brand Bush followed suit by partnering with Freely earlier this year and has now been joined by another four manufacturers.

Panasonic is the most prestigious of the quartet and I got a first-hand look at its new range in Dusseldorf in May. It’s not confirmed which models will run Freely but it’s almost certainly those powered by TiVo OS: the Panasonic W60A and Panasonic W63A (4K), the Panasonic S45 (Full HD) and the Panasonic S40 (HD).