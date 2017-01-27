The best gaming monitors we’ve tested in 2024
Looking to upgrade your setup with a new display? These are the best gaming monitors we've tested
With hundreds of different gaming monitors on the market today, each claiming to deliver smooth, responsive gaming, vibrant colours and a veritable wagonload of features, it’s vital to pick a model that makes the most of your PC, laptop or games console. Underestimate your needs, and you’ll create a bottleneck that prevents your new graphics card or PS5 from performing at its best; overestimate, and you’ll be left with an expensive mistake that your hardware can’t utilise fully.
Of course, you probably already know this – and you’re here because you want to simplify the process of choosing the best gaming monitor currently available. Below you’ll find our pick of the best gaming monitors for 2024. We’ve tested as many 1080p, 1440p, 4K and ultrawide gaming monitors as our eyes can take, covering a range of price points and varying specifications to deliver our pick of the best.
Alternatively, skip to the bottom of the page to find out how to choose the best gaming monitor for you.
Best gaming monitor: At a glance
|Best budget gaming monitor
|Iiyama Red Eagle G-Master G2470HSU-B1 (~£126)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best 4K gaming monitor
|Philips Evnia 279M1RV (~£760)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best value gaming monitor
|AOC Agon AG325QZN (~£440)
|Check price at Amazon
How we test gaming monitors
It’s important to support our monitor reviews with in-depth testing. As such, on receiving a monitor for review, we start by using an X-Rite colorimeter and DisplayCal calibration software to measure colour gamut coverage and accuracy, luminance, black point and contrast, and panel uniformity and colour temperature. We also use Blur Busters’ suite of web-based motion handling tools to test for ghosting/inverse ghosting and motion blur, as well as the effects of various levels of overdrive and/or MBR. If a gaming monitor has HDR with local dimming, we use a looped video with a bright white moving shape to try to catch the zones in action.
Having run those tests, we use the monitor for at least a week, playing games known to have good HDR implementation (such as Returnal or Cyberpunk 2077) and qualitatively assessing day-to-day performance. We judge build quality, viewing angles, ports and stand adjustability, and we navigate the OSD thoroughly to try any extra features.
You can find the results of our tests in our full-length reviews, linked below every entry on this roundup.
READ NEXT: Best monitors for home offices
The best gaming monitors you can buy in 2024
1. Iiyama Red Eagle G-Master G2470HSU-B1: Best budget gaming monitor
Price when reviewed: £126 | Check price at Amazon || Screen Size: 23.8in | Resolution: 1,920 x 1080
For the price, the 24in G-Master G2470HSU-B1 gaming monitor is unbeatable value. Picture quality is good, with a maximum brightness of 325cd/m² and plenty of colour. Motion handling is decent, with very little ghosting or smearing, and the speakers do a decent job, too, considering they’re rated at just 2W each.
Given the low price, you’ll need to make do with single HDMI and DisplayPort video inputs, both v1.4 spec, which means you’re stuck with 144Hz over HDMI rather than the 165Hz you get over DisplayPort. For data connectivity, you get an upstream USB-B port and two downstream USB-A ports. Usefully, the USB-A ports are situated on the cabinet’s side for easy access.
If the screen size is a concern, Iiyama makes a 27in model – the G-Master G2770HSU-B1 – that retails for just £25 more and is identical except for the size. The only drawback is the basic stand, which offers very little adjustment; but given the price, that’s not a stick to beat it with too harshly.
Read our full Iiyama Red Eagle G-Master G2470HSU-B1 review
Key specs – Screen technology: IPS; Adaptive sync: AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync; Video inputs: 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4; Other ports: 2 x USB-A 3.2, 1 x USB-B, 1 x 3.5mm; Speakers: 2 x 2W; Refresh rate: 165Hz; Response time: 0.8ms
2. Philips Evnia OLED 49M2C8900: Best ultrawide gaming monitor
Price when reviewed: £1,199 | Check price at Currys || Screen size: 49in 1800R | Resolution: 5,120 x 1,440
There are several monster 49in ultrawide monitors on the market, all built around the Samsung-made 5,120 x 1,440 Quantum Dot OLED panel; but the Evnia 49M2C8900 is the best of the bunch, by some margin. It beats the Asus ROG competition thanks to a higher refresh rate (240Hz vs 144Hz) and Samsung’s own by having a far superior operating system. The Evnia’s speaker system demolishes the Asus and the Samsung, and it’s by far the most stylish of the three.
The vast 32:9 5K OLED panel is super impressive. It’s bright (hitting over 770cd/m² from a 10% area in HDR mode) and extremely colourful, while motion fidelity is bordering on perfect. The big Envia is the first monitor we’ve tested that’s been subjected to VESA’s new Certified ClearMR testing regime for motion fidelity, and it earned the highest possible accolade: a ClearMR 13000 award.
Where the 49M2C8900 really shines is with its 4-speaker 30W sound system, which can blow you clean out of your gaming chair when turned up to 10, and the excellent Ambiglow lighting system; compared to the already impressive 34M2C8600, the lighting system here is brighter and more reactive.
Read our full Philips Evnia OLED 49M2C8900 review
Key specs – Screen technology: QD OLED; Adaptive sync: HDMI forum VRR, AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync; Video inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, DP Type-C x 1; Other ports: 4 x USB-A 3.2, 1 x USB-B, 1 x 3.5mm; Speakers: 7.5W x 4; Refresh rate: 240Hz; Response time: 0.03ms
3. MSI MPG 271QRX QD-OLED: Best 27in OLED gaming monitor
Price when reviewed: £899 | Check price at Currys || Screen size: 27in | Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440
- Great for… tournament-level gaming
- Not great for… those on a budget
In a world dominated by 240Hz OLED gaming monitors, MSI has just crashed the party with a genuine “Hold my beer” moment by launching a sub-£1,000 (if only just) OLED gaming monitor with stunning motion fidelity thanks to a screaming 360Hz refresh rate.
When describing the quality of the new MSI’s motion handling it’s tough not to resort to a stream of superlatives. It is superb, almost preternatural – there isn’t even a hint of ghosting or smearing. That makes the 271QRX a truly tournament-grade bit of gaming kit.
Gamut volumes are wide with 139.6% of sRGB, 96.2% for AdobeRGB and 98.9% of DCI-P3 covered. These are matched by exceptional levels of accuracy with Delta E variances of just 0.95, 0.76 and 1.27 against the Display P3, sRGB and Adobe RGB profiles. Creative professionals, queue here. Panel uniformity is also superb, with minimal variance across the 25 brightness and ISO 14861 swatches.
SDR brightness is, as always with OLED panels, a bit of an Achilles’ heel, varying between 245cd/m2 and 255cd/m2, depending on colour profile. In HDR mode, however, the maximum brightness from a 10% white patch against a black background hit 989cd/m2 in Peak 1000 setting.
No matter what you do with it, what you watch on it or in what mode you watch it, you can’t help but be impressed by this new MSI gamer. It’s a game changer, no pun intended.
Read our full MSI MPG 271QRX QD-OLED review
Key specs – Screen technology: OLED; Adaptive sync: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro; Video inputs: 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4a, 2 x HDMI 2.1; Other ports: 2 x USB-A 2.0, USB-A 2.0 upstream, 1 x 3.5mm; Speakers: No; Refresh rate: 360Hz; Response time: 0.03ms
4. Philips Evnia 279M1RV: Best 4K gaming monitor
Price when reviewed: £701 | Check price at Amazon || Screen size: 27in | Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160
The Philips 279M1RV has been around for a while, but age hasn’t dimmed its ability nor value, so it remains our current favourite 4K gaming monitor thanks to a long list of impressive features including a 144Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support for console VRR and handy DisplayHDR 600 certification.
The 3,840 x 2,160 IPS panel covers 136% of the sRGB colour gamut along with 96% DCI-P3 and 94% Adobe RGB. The average Delta E in sRGB and DCI-P3 never topped 2, which means that the 279M1RV produces a wide gamut with impressive accuracy. Pair this vibrant colour reproduction with a 16-zone edge-lit backlight with local dimming and a peak luminance in HDR of well over 600cd/m², and the result is cracking performance when displaying HDR content.
The 279M1RV includes a great range of ports – three HDMI 2.1 inputs for 4K 120fps gaming on PS5/XSX, four USB-A ports for peripherals and even a USB-C port for full KVM functionality – while Philips’ Ambiglow throws colours onto the wall for an even more immersive gaming experience.
Read our full Philips Momentum 279M1RV review
Key specs – Screen technology: Nano IPS; Adaptive sync: HDMI forum VRR, AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync; Video inputs: 3 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x DP USB-C; Other ports: 4 x USB-A 3.2, 1 x USB-B, 1 x 3.5mm; Speakers: 2 x 5W; Refresh rate: 144Hz; Response time: 1ms
5. Philips Evnia 34M2C8600: Best gaming monitor for work and play
Price when reviewed: £899 | Check price at Currys || Screen size: 34in 1800R | Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440
Looking for a gaming monitor that’s neither too big nor too small, offers superb picture quality, great sound, good looks and isn’t too insanely expensive? Then the Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 is it. Like all the monitors in the Evnia range, the 34M2C8600 delivers gorgeous design, looking as though it’s dropped out of Sir Jonathan Ive’s portfolio with its white cabinet and colourful speckled stand.
Built around a 175Hz, 34in 3,440 x 1,440 Samsung-made QD-OLED panel with an 1800R curvature, the Evnia 34M2C8600 delivers superb gaming performance, while the two 5W speakers supply excellent sound. Content looks outstanding in either SDR or HDR, thanks to the screen supporting wide colour gamut volumes and class-leading colour accuracy.
You also get a 6-port USB hub with full KVM, the always-impressive Philips Ambiglow lighting system and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification. The only negative is that the HDMI ports are v2.0, so there’s no VRR support for console gamers.
Read our full Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 review
Key specs – Screen technology: QD OLED; Adaptive sync: AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync; Video inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, DP Type-C x 1; Other ports: 4 x USB-A 3.2, 1 x USB-B, 1 x 3.5mm; Speakers: 2 x 5W, Refresh rate: 175Hz; Response time: 0.03ms
6. AOC Agon AG325QZN: Best value gaming monitor
Price when reviewed: £400 | Check price at Amazon || Screen size: 31.5in, flat | Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440
Our tester likes his gaming monitors big, affordable and high quality, and the Agon AG325QZN delivers all three – it’s a 32in 2,450 x 1,440 panel for just £400 that excels at both work and play. The 240Hz VA panel generates a maximum brightness of 455cd/m² in SDR mode and 498cd/m² in HDR, and thanks to a low black luminance level of 0.12cd/m², the contrast ratio is a banging 3,387:1, earning the monitor an HDR400 VESA certification.
For a relatively cheap VA panel, it displayed a surprising amount of colour, with 97.5% of the sRGB gamut accounted for and a Delta E variance of just 1.22, which is outstanding for the price. Motion handling is decent, too: with the overdrive selector in the highest setting, motion blur all but vanishes and there’s very little overshoot or inverse ghosting.
For the price, there’s a good array of I/O ports with four video inputs – 2 x HDMI 2.0 and 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 – as well as a Type-B upstream USB port and four downstream USB-A ports. There’s also a 3.5mm audio jack – which is just as well, since the monitor doesn’t have any speakers. If you want a big, cheap monitor for smooth gaming, the Agon AG325QZN is hard to beat.
Read our full AOC Agon AG325QZN review
Key specs – Screen technology: VA; Adaptive sync: AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync; Video inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4; Other ports: 4 x USB-A 3.2, 1 x USB-B, 1 x 3.5mm; Speakers: None, Refresh rate: 240Hz; Response time: 0.5ms
7. Acer Predator X45: Best curved OLED gaming monitor
Price when reviewed: £1,700 | Check price at Acer || Screen size: 44.5in 800R curve | Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440
If immersion is what you desire, then you really can’t beat a big 45in 4K panel with a curve tighter than a Monte-Carlo F1 hairpin; in this case, 800R. Sit a metre or so away, and your game will fill your field of vision up, down, left and right. We played right through Halo: Infinite in HDR on the X45, and the only way the experience could have been more immersive is if we’d been sucked into the game Jumanji-style and then reappeared in the Expert Reviews offices in the year 2040.
The 4K OLED panel at the heart of the X45 is a stunner. With wide colour gamuts (146.8% sRGB gamut volume, 104% DCI-P3 and 101.1% Adobe RGB) and impressive brightness levels (425cd/m² in SDR, over 900cd/m² from a small area in HDR mode), content looks stunning – and the two 5W speakers pump out a composed soundscape at impressively high volume levels.
A Type-C input means you get full KVM functionality, but the two HDMI ports are v2.0, so no console VRR; plus the ports are hard to access as a result of the size and weight (over 13kg) of the monitor. For immersive gaming, though, nothing else can match the X45.
Read our full Acer Predator X45 review
Key specs – Screen technology: OLED; Adaptive sync: AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync; Video inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, DP Type-C x 1; Other ports: 2 x USB-A 3.2, 1 x USB-B, 1 x 3.5mm; Speakers: 2 x 5W; Refresh rate: 240Hz; Response time: 0.01ms
Best gaming monitor: What we tested
Here are the gaming monitors we tested that narrowly missed out on a place in our roundup.
Samsung Odyssey OLED G95SC
We really wanted to like the Samsung Odyssey G95SC, because it has some genuine strengths – for example, an excellent 49in 5,120 x 1,440 OLED screen (identical to the one in the Philips Evnia OLED 49M2C8900) and a fine pair of 5W speakers. However, the clunky and rather pointless Tizen smart TV interface makes it difficult to recommend; as UIs go, it just isn’t particularly well integrated with the basic monitor menu system. The “dumb” version of the G95SC (without Tizen), called the G93SC Odyssey OLED, has now arrived in the UK at a lower price – just £1,399 to the G95SC’s £1,599 – making it a much better choice. Both lack a 3.5mm audio jack, which is a major oversight, while the Evnia’s speaker system and cabinet Ambiglow light show give it a definite edge.
Read our full Samsung Odyssey OLED G95SC review
Iiyama G-Master GB3467WQSU-B5
The Agon AOC AG325QZN pipped it to the post as our recommendation for the Best Value Gaming monitor, but the Iiyama G-Master GB3467WQSU-B5 does have one singular advantage: it’s just over £100 cheaper at £323, and for that money you get a curved 34in 3,440 x 1,440 panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. The VA panel is bright and colourful, plus there are plenty of I/O ports, including a full USB hub. The Agon gets the nod thanks to its 250Hz refresh rate and superior motion handling, but the Iiyama’s loudspeakers lack anything in the way of bass, which robs it of a potential advantage over the speakerless Agon. Nevertheless, it’s still a whole lot of gaming monitor for the money.
Read our full Iiyama G-Master GB3467WQSU-B5 review
How to choose the best gaming monitor for you
Picking a resolution
A PS4 Slim or Xbox One S will only support gaming at Full HD (1,920 x 1,080), though the Xbox One S can run games in HDR and play 4K Blu-ray discs, so you may still benefit from a 4K monitor – if you can afford it.
The PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 Pro and Xbox One X all support 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolutions, meaning you can splash out on a 4K screen and enjoy the benefits of gaming on it. The Xbox Series X/S also supports Quad HD (2,560 x 1,440) resolutions, so you can purchase a cheaper monitor and still make the most of your console.
A gaming PC supports all commercially available resolutions from 720p to 4K and beyond. As a rule of thumb, Quad HD is widely accepted as the Goldilocks zone for PC gaming, though it depends heavily on your graphics card.
PC gamers can also uniquely enjoy ultrawide monitors with 3,440 x 1,440 or even 5,120 x 1,440 resolutions – if they have the cash.
Panel type
There are four main types of monitor panel, all of which are based on either LCD, LED or OLED technology. In the past, some panel types had obvious benefits over others – but these days, the lines have become blurred, so don’t limit yourself to one type of panel.
TN – At the bottom of the pile, these are cheap, fast and less colourful than other types. There might still be some sub-£200 monitors of a few years old around; but these are best avoided.
VA – More costly than TN but less than IPS models, these offer decent colours and great contrast. Weak viewing angles were an issue, but improvements mean they’re now much the same as IPS displays. You’ll find them in curved gaming monitors and those gaming models that sit between budget and high-end.
IPS – Pricier, as well as more colourful, this panel type’s weakness is black levels or contrast. Recently, we’ve seen them squeezed out of the gaming monitor sector by better OLED monitors from above, and cheaper VA monitors from below.
OLED – These offer outstanding motion fidelity, but in general, OLED panels aren’t as bright as IPS and VA panels (at least when it comes to whole-screen brightness) and are more expensive, too.
Response time
To reduce input lag and get the edge on your opponent, you’ll require a panel with the lowest possible response time – quoted response times from manufacturers are G2G (grey-to-grey), with 1ms the fastest time achievable. That said, it’s unlikely that you’ll find a gaming monitor with a response time of more than 2ms nowadays.
Refresh rate vs frame rate
In a nutshell, you want a monitor with as high a refresh rate as you can afford, with 144Hz the minimum requirement for gaming. Most gaming monitors these days refresh at 165Hz, 180Hz or 240Hz, with some pushing to 360Hz or even 500Hz. The current sweet spot for PC gaming monitors is Quad HD (2,560 x 1,440) at either 165Hz, 180Hz or 240Hz.
Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync
Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync are two similar technologies designed to prevent screen tearing by syncing the refresh rate of your monitor with the frame rate output by your gaming PC’s GPU.
AMD’s FreeSync is found on most monitors since it’s an open-source standard, while fewer monitors are compatible with Nvidia’s G-Sync – an increasing number are now listed as “G-Sync compatible”, though. Both technologies are compatible with both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards. We actually have an entire article dedicated to explaining the differences between G-Sync and FreeSync if that sort of thing interests you…
High Dynamic Range
You might be considering splashing the cash on a gaming monitor with HDR for gorgeous colours and inky shadows. While many monitors have official VESA DisplayHDR certifications, it tends to be entry-level stuff, so it’s important that you temper your expectations. A decent TV will do HDR far better for the most part, thanks to superior algorithmic image wrangling.
For a decent HDR experience on a gaming monitor, look for certifications of DisplayHDR 600 or higher and either an OLED panel or an IPS panel with mini-LED local dimming support. The latter allows the backlight to adjust in sections rather than as one unit, which delivers more nuanced control over dark/bright patches.
If HDR is your thing, consider splashing the cash on an OLED monitor. The high small-area brightness levels and infinite contrast ratios are inherent side effects of OLED panels being able to display perfect blacks, making them perfect for HDR content. Mini-LED IPS panels are almost as good.
Design and features
Stand – The more you spend, the more versatile the stand. If you can, plump for a monitor with all four major adjustment types (height adjustment, tilt back/forth, swivel left/right and portrait mode pivot); cheaper options will likely deliver one or two (height and tilt, most commonly).
Mount – All of the monitors here are VESA-compatible, which means they can be mounted on an aftermarket stand or an articulated arm.
Ports – Again, the more you spend, the more you’ll get. In general, gaming monitors aren’t as well connected as their office brethren, so check our specs list before you buy.
Plus, ask yourself if you need a KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) switch, which enables you to connect two sources to your monitor (one via a Type-C DP Alt Mode port, usually a laptop) and then swap back and forth between them using the same keyboard and mouse.