How to clean a TV screen without causing long-term damage
TVs are often in the firing line of daily life, so it’s important to know how to clean your screen without causing long-term damage
Cleaning your TV screen is easy and has tangible benefits. Keeping the display free from grime can help improve your viewing experience and extend the lifespan of your set, which is well worth a few minutes of work now and then.
You can have your TV screen looking its best in no time by following the steps below.
Why should you clean your TV screen?
There are a couple of reasons why you should clean your TV screen. The first is simply to ensure you’re getting the best picture quality.
Fingerprints and other marks can distract from the viewing experience, so keeping your screen clean is key – especially if you’re sitting down to enjoy the latest blockbuster movie or video game on one of the best TVs.
Cleaning the screen can also help extend the life of your TV, as a build-up of dirt on the display can trap heat which in turn can impact performance. Arun Bhatoye, head of marketing at Hisense UK says “It is essential to use methods and products that ensure the longevity and optimal performance of your product.”
Although cleaning your television’s display is important, you don’t need to do this daily.
READ NEXT: Best TV under £500
How often should you clean your TV screen?
While a daily wipedown isn’t required, Bhatoye says that, ideally, “Your device should be cleaned once a week as a minimum to ensure a great viewing experience.”
However, the frequency of a clean can depend on usage and daily activity around the screen. For TVs which are used less often and are located in less busy areas of your home, cleans can be less frequent.
A regular cleaning schedule will help prevent the build-up of any significant grime on the display, keeping the viewing experience tip-top.
How to clean your TV screen
Use these steps to clean your TV screen without causing long-term damage.
What you will need:
- TV manual
- Microfibre cloth
- Screen-friendly cleaner
WARNING: Never use harsh chemicals (such as ammonia or alcohol), or abrasive cloths (such as paper towels) as they can damage or scratch the screen’s delicate surface.
Step 1: Switch off your TV
Before you start cleaning your TV, Bhatoye recommends that you “refer to the manufacturer’s guidelines specific to your TV model” to check for any specific cleaning instructions.
Make sure your TV is switched off and unplugged from the wall. This will help avoid issues between your screen-friendly cleaning solution and the electrics, while stains will be easier to spot when the screen is off.
Step 2: Dust using a soft, dry microfibre cloth
The best way to clean your TV screen is to start by dusting it with a soft, dry microfibre cloth.
“A soft, lint-free microfibre cloth is ideal to avoid scratches,” says Henrique Conceicao, Area Manager at Total Clean. “Make sure the TV is off and completely cool – heat can make cleaning trickier and increase the chance of damage.”
If you’ve recently used your TV the screen may be warm, so allow it time to cool down after switching it off before you begin cleaning.
Step 3: Gently wipe the screen
Once you have removed the dust use gentle, circular motions to remove any dirt, smudges and fingerprints. Don’t apply too much pressure when wiping, as excess force can damage the screen.
And don’t be tempted to use other clothes or towels. “Avoid paper towels or anything abrasive. Even something that feels soft to the touch can leave tiny scratches that add up over time” explains licensed realtor and senior contributor at Virtual Staging, Judi Kutner.
Step 4: For stubborn stains, use a damp cloth
If you have stubborn stains, you can use a slightly dampened microfibre cloth, but avoid using water directly out of the tap.
“Tap water might leave streaks because of the minerals in it,” Kutner says. “For tougher marks, there are cleaning solutions specifically made for electronics. You have to check the label carefully – no alcohol, ammonia or harsh chemicals. These can strip the screen’s coating and leave it looking worse than before.”
Bhatoye warns “Never spray directly onto the screen as this can cause moisture to seep into the product and damage the performance. Instead, spray your screen-cleaning solution onto a cloth before applying to the screen.”
If you don’t have a screen-friendly cleaner to hand, you can use a small amount (do not drench the cloth) of distilled water.
Step 5: Dry the screen completely
Once you’re finished cleaning the screen, use a dry microfibre cloth to remove any moisture. Only plug in and turn on your TV once the screen has fully dried.