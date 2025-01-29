How to clean a TV screen without causing long-term damage

How to clean your TV screen

Use these steps to clean your TV screen without causing long-term damage.

What you will need:

TV manual

Microfibre cloth

Screen-friendly cleaner

WARNING: Never use harsh chemicals (such as ammonia or alcohol), or abrasive cloths (such as paper towels) as they can damage or scratch the screen’s delicate surface.

Step 1: Switch off your TV

Before you start cleaning your TV, Bhatoye recommends that you “refer to the manufacturer’s guidelines specific to your TV model” to check for any specific cleaning instructions.

Make sure your TV is switched off and unplugged from the wall. This will help avoid issues between your screen-friendly cleaning solution and the electrics, while stains will be easier to spot when the screen is off.

Step 2: Dust using a soft, dry microfibre cloth

The best way to clean your TV screen is to start by dusting it with a soft, dry microfibre cloth.

“A soft, lint-free microfibre cloth is ideal to avoid scratches,” says Henrique Conceicao, Area Manager at Total Clean. “Make sure the TV is off and completely cool – heat can make cleaning trickier and increase the chance of damage.”

If you’ve recently used your TV the screen may be warm, so allow it time to cool down after switching it off before you begin cleaning.

Step 3: Gently wipe the screen

Once you have removed the dust use gentle, circular motions to remove any dirt, smudges and fingerprints. Don’t apply too much pressure when wiping, as excess force can damage the screen.

And don’t be tempted to use other clothes or towels. “Avoid paper towels or anything abrasive. Even something that feels soft to the touch can leave tiny scratches that add up over time” explains licensed realtor and senior contributor at Virtual Staging, Judi Kutner.

Step 4: For stubborn stains, use a damp cloth

If you have stubborn stains, you can use a slightly dampened microfibre cloth, but avoid using water directly out of the tap.

“Tap water might leave streaks because of the minerals in it,” Kutner says. “For tougher marks, there are cleaning solutions specifically made for electronics. You have to check the label carefully – no alcohol, ammonia or harsh chemicals. These can strip the screen’s coating and leave it looking worse than before.”

Bhatoye warns “Never spray directly onto the screen as this can cause moisture to seep into the product and damage the performance. Instead, spray your screen-cleaning solution onto a cloth before applying to the screen.”

If you don’t have a screen-friendly cleaner to hand, you can use a small amount (do not drench the cloth) of distilled water.

Step 5: Dry the screen completely

Once you’re finished cleaning the screen, use a dry microfibre cloth to remove any moisture. Only plug in and turn on your TV once the screen has fully dried.