CES 2025: TCL pushes big-screen QD-Mini LED TV to the Max

We reviewed some very large televisions from TCL in 2024, but none were quite as big as the 115in TCL X955 Max the brand showed off at CES earlier this week.

To date, we’ve been very impressed by what TCL has brought to market in its bid for large-screen supremacy. The 85in TCL C855K received a five-star rating and our Best Buy award from Stephen Withers in November and that success was followed up by the 98in TCL Q9BK, which picked up four stars and a Recommended badge from John Archer.

Both of those TVs are dwarfed by the 115in TCL X955 Max. Unveiled last year, the TV has now officially been launched and is being touted as the “world’s largest QD-Mini LED TV”. It’s not the largest Mini LED TV outright, with TCL’s Chinese rival Hisense unveiling a 116in Mini LED TV – the 116UX – but that uses independent red, green and blue Mini LEDs instead of a quantum dot filter to create its range of colours.