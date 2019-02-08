Best portable projector: Amazon Prime Day prices bring big savings on projectors

The best portable projectors enable you to create a simple home cinema without breaking the bank and provide you with the flexibility to enjoy shows, films and games on the go.

Our experts have spent countless hours testing the best projectors from a wide range of manufacturers to provide you with buying advice you can trust.

The list below details what we consider the best options available, all of which have been rigorously put through their paces by one of our experienced reviewers. We’ve highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of each product and given each an award that reflects the most compelling reason to buy it.

If you’re unsure where to start, you’ll find information about the key things to consider before buying a portable projector in our buying guide below the list of products.