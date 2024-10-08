The smartphone I recommend to friends and family is its cheapest ever this Prime Day

Google Pixel 8a: What’s the deal?

The Pixel 8a originally retailed for £499 (128GB) and £559 (256GB) but since launching earlier this year, the prices have averaged around £469 and £529, respectively. This Prime Day deal sees both variants plummet to their lowest prices on record, with the 256GB model dropping down to £459 and the 128GB falling to just £399.

Reviewing it based on the original retail prices, I adorned the Google Pixel 8a with every accolade I could throw at it, rating it a full five stars and bestowing our highest honour – the Expert Reviews Best Buy award. Quickly after that, the Pixel 8a took pole position on our roundup of the best mid-range phones, easily outclassing rivals in its price range.

Google Pixel 8a: What’s so good about it?

As alluded to, I currently use the Pixel 8a as my personal phone. I’ve been meaning to upgrade to the Pixel 9 Pro but the truth is that I keep putting it off, because I struggle to find reasons to go through the effort when the Pixel 8a serves me perfectly well. Sure, the newer 9 Pro has a telephoto camera and gets a couple of extra AI-focused features, but realistically, how often am I going to use those? For my daily needs, the Pixel 8a is still more than enough phone.

Physically, the Pixel 8a is a wonderful phone, with compact proportions, silky soft matte plastic on the rear and a bright, colour-accurate 6.1in OLED display. It managed to shave off a few grams compared to the Pixel 7a, now weighing a breezy 188g, and the slightly rounded edges make it more comfortable to hold in the hand – especially compared to the more iPhone-like flat edges on the Pixel 9 series.

The stylish rear camera bar houses a pair of lenses, with a 64MP (f/1.9) main camera and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide shooter. Pixel cameras are always a high-point and it’s no different here; the main lens captures wonderfully detailed images with exceptional dynamic range in good lighting and striking, well-coloured shots after dark, too. The ultrawide impressed as well, maintaining the colour palette of the main lens and keeping a good level of detail, even in those tricky corner areas.

The rest of the hardware is just as good, with the 3GHz Tensor G3 chipset running the show, paired with 8GB of RAM. General performance is solid for this price and gaming especially impressed in my testing, with the Pixel 8a managing an onscreen framerate of 73fps in the GFXBench benchmarks. Battery life is good, albeit not much better than the Pixel 7a, lasting for a hair under 24 hours in our looping video test.

Where the Pixel 8a really gets interesting is the software. In a bold move, Google pledged the same seven years of OS updates and security patches that the rest of the Pixel 8 series received, greatly expanding the value for money here. You’re also getting Gemini Nano features, including the new AI-powered voice assistant, Circle to Search and Summarise in the Recorder app.

