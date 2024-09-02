Google Pixel 9 review: Another price bump brings raised expectations

Google Pixel 9 review: Cameras

The Pixel 9 has the same 50MP (f/1.7) 1/1.31in main camera as the Pixel 8, which also happens to be the exact same sensor used in the Pixel 9 Pro range. It also has the same 48MP (f/1.7) 1/2.55in ultrawide camera as the Pro series, which represents a welcome upgrade on the Pixel 8. Ultrawide shots broadly maintain the tone of the main sensor and now pack more detail, if a slightly narrower 123-degree angle.

Indeed, the only thing that the Pixel 9 lacks compared to its Pro brothers is a dedicated telephoto camera and the more impressive 42MP selfie camera. You’ll have to make do with the old 10.5MP front-facing unit, though the addition of autofocus represents a significant upgrade, with a more natural, locked-on focus.

Throw in the improved image processing from Google’s new Tensor G4, and the Pixel 9 takes fabulous photos in all lighting conditions. There’s a definite look to Pixel shots, which tend to be extremely sharp and contrasty. They never stray into garish territory – unless you specifically want them to.

The Pixel 9 provides you with excellent fire-and-forget shots, but also a vast suite of powerful AI-driven editing tools should you wish to tinker. Google’s Magic Editor is now scarily powerful, with a Reimagine feature that lets you play with the reality depicted in the shot. Insert a chihuahua into the foreground, change the background from a grey English harbour to a balmy tropical port (complete with palm trees) or even swap out that ugly building in the background for a giant marshmallow. If you can think of it, you can type it into Reimagine, and your shot will be transformed in a variety of ways – some convincing, some outright broken.

Personally, I find this level of AI intervention to be completely against the spirit of photography, which surely is to capture real-life moments as precisely as possible. But there’s no denying how impressive these tools are.

Another new camera feature is Add Me, which lets the taker insert themselves into a group shot. It works really well in technical terms, with a handy preview guide ensuring that the two shots line up cleanly, and the results often look extremely convincing. Given my previous comments about capturing the moment, however, you can probably guess whether I’ll be adopting this feature into my own photography.

Google’s image-processing wizardry has always been best put to use in simply making demanding shots look and feel easy, even those that would stretch the capabilities of dedicated high-end cameras. The Pixel 9 does that better than ever, with night shots looking startlingly clear and crisp for the most part, though a few hints of noise in dark sky areas suggests that it could perhaps stand to lean into the blackness of night a little more. Google is a master of HDR, too, preserving highlights and shadows alike.

Zoomed-in shots look decent at 2x despite the lack of a telephoto camera, again thanks to Google’s processing expertise, as well as that strong main camera. You can zoom right up to 8x, but the results will be noticeably soft. Google’s Zoom Enhance tool, which sharpens up such images, is a Pro-only feature at present.

Video quality is excellent at up to 4K and 60fps. The Pixel 9 lacks the Pixel 9 Pro’s ability to upscale this footage to 8K, but this isn’t any great loss. The up-res process takes a while to complete, there’s no stabilisation, and who even has an 8K screen to view such content anyway?