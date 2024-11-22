Forget the Pixel 9, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is ridiculously cheap ahead of Black Friday

It may have since been superseded by this year’s Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL but there is still a strong argument for choosing the Pixel 8 Pro as your next smartphone – especially at this tempting new price. For starters, there’s plenty of life left in it, thanks to the promised seven years of software support. One of those has now passed but that still sees the phone remaining up to date until 2030.

One of the biggest draws of the Pixel line is the cameras and the Pixel 8 Pro excels on that front. The 50-megapixel main camera captures gorgeous shots with excellently reproduced colours in good lighting and crisp, detailed images after dark, too. The 5x telephoto camera and ultrawide shooter impressed during our testing, as well, rounding out what is easily one of the best camera suites on any smartphone.

What sets the Pixel apart, however, is the software. The Pixel 8 Pro added Audio Magic Eraser to the pack, allowing you to silence unwanted background noise in videos, the same way you can cut out photobombers with the regular Magic Eraser. Best Take also debuted here and can swap faces out from similar group shots to make sure that everyone is looking their best.

Alongside the phenomenal camera suite are the bright and colour-accurate display and the Tensor G3 chipset which, while not as fast as the newer version, is still a decent performer. Battery life is a bit of a letdown, coming in at 19hrs 33mins, but that’s still enough to see you through the day on a single charge.

View deal at Amazon