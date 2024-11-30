I review tech for a living and these are the best Apple deals I’ve found this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Apple devices are some of the priciest around – here are my favourite deals on iPhones, Macbooks and more this Black Friday weekend

Despite being one of the biggest names in all of tech – or, more likely, because of that fact – Apple rarely participates in sales events like Black Friday in any meaningful way. You’ll occasionally find the odd discount or deal but it’s rarer than gold dust to see bargain offers on anything adorned with an Apple logo.

That’s not to say that you’re completely out of luck, however – we just need to get a little more creative. Whether it’s snatching up an iPhone contract that works out less than buying SIM-free or opting for a previous generation instead of the latest model, there are several routes to enticing Apple deals – and I’m here to be your sherpa.

The best Apple deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024

The best iPhone deal: iPhone 16 Pro

We’re starting off strong with a terrific offer on the latest iPhone 16 Pro, a pocket powerhouse with some of the best battery life we’ve ever seen from an Apple handset. The phone is currently discounted to £969 on Amazon but we can do better than that.

This offer from Carphone Warehouse is a fantastic way to get most of the latest flagship phones, and the iPhone 16 Pro is no different. The deal gets you a massive 500GB of data from iD Mobile for £129 upfront and £39/mth thereafter.

Altogether, that’s a lifetime cost of £1,065, which is just £96 more than the current deal price of buying the iPhone 16 Pro SIM-free. In other words, you’re paying a mere £4/mth for that hefty data package, which is not bad at all.

View deal at Carphone Warehouse

The best Macbook deal: M2 MacBook Air 13.6in (2022)

Now I know that I said that large discounts are rare for Apple but that doesn’t mean that they never happen. Here’s the exception that proves the rule, with a fantastic price drop on the M2 MacBook Air 13.6in.

The model in question is the 2022 version, with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD backing up the M2 chipset. We reviewed this unit with a full five stars, highlighting its sleek style, excellent performance and superior battery life.

Over its lifespan, the price has averaged around £1,254 but this deal sees it dip down to just £849 – the cheapest we’ve ever seen it. If you want a powerful and portable laptop without having to nudge into four figures, this MacBook Air deal is the one to go for.

View deal at Amazon

The best AirPods deal: AirPods Pro 2 USB-C

We’re big fans of the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C at their regular price but this deal brings them down to a record-low of just £179 (from an average of £218) making them unbeatable value. This model brings USB-C compatibility to the table, in addition to the fantastic sound, unrivalled transparency mode and effective noise cancellation modes that we loved so much about the originals. You need an iPhone to get the best out of them but, if you already have an Apple handset, this is the best headphones deal you will find right now.

View deal at Amazon

The best iPad deal: 10th gen iPad (2022)

If the above two deals are still a little pricey for your liking, we’ve got another record-low price here that’s much more affordable. The 10th generation iPad is the latest version of Apple’s entry-level tablet and, for a long time, we didn’t recommend buying it, due to its incremental upgrades over the much-cheaper 2021 model.

This discount changes all of that, with the price now a mere £20 more than its predecessor – it’s finally time for the iPad (2022) to be our pick. Previously going for £329, the 10th gen iPad (2022) is now just £289. That’s not a massive discount but it’s still the cheapest that this tablet has ever been, making it well worth snatching up.

View deal at Amazon

The best Apple Watch deal: Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

Here’s another small but appreciated discount on one of Apple’s more affordable devices, with the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) dropping down to its lowest price on record. This follow up to the original Watch SE – which we rated five stars and awarded our Best Buy badge in our review – builds on its predecessor with a faster processor, larger display options and a handful of new features.

Though both sizes are on offer at the moment, the best price can be had on the 40mm version, with the price dropping from £219 to just £199. That’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen it, and a great price for Apple’s entry-level smartwatch.

View deal at Amazon

The best refurbished iPhone deal

I know that refurbished and renewed phones aren’t as exciting as buying a shiny new one but if you want the best price on a recent Apple device, this is the way. For my money, the best deal on a refurbished handset right now is this offer on last year’s top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max.

We awarded this big beauty five stars and a recommended award in our review, noting that its lightweight and stylish titanium frame felt especially premium. Add in USB-C connectivity, great battery life, lightning fast performance and a cracking camera array, and this flagship is still a top-end handset by today’s standards.

If you wanted to buy this model (with 256GB of storage) new, you’d be looking at £1,099 at the time of writing. Head over to BackMarket, however, and you can get a refurbished model in excellent condition for just £789. That’s a saving of over £300 compared to buying new, and an absolute bargain on one of the best phones from the last couple of years.

View deal at BackMarket

So there you have it, the biggest bargains on Apple products to be found this Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. If you want to see even more of the phone deals that I’ve dug up over the past couple of weeks, you can check out my live smartphone blog. We’ve also got all the best deals in every category over on our main deals hub, covering everything from TVs and headphones to air fryers and coffee machines.