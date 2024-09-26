Marshall Monitor III ANC review: A rocking pair of flagship over-ear headphones

It won’t have escaped your notice that the price of flagship headphones has risen considerably over the past few years. The Apple AirPods Max, launched at £549 in 2020, have given the green light to brands to push the price of headphones designed for a mainstream audience to levels previously reserved for audiophile equipment.

However, UK manufacturer Marshall has resisted the urge to go ultra-premium with its latest flagship, the Marshall Monitor III ANC. Its new over-ear headphones cost £300, which is certainly not chump change, but still rather reasonable considering what they bring to the table.

Although not the perfect premium package, they come with an impressive suite of features that includes ANC and spatial audio, epic battery life, and some of the most intuitive controls I’ve encountered on noise-cancelling headphones. Oh, and they’re nigh-on indestructible.