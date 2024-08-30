Fancy winning a pair of diamond-encrusted Bose headphones? Here’s how to enter the brand’s eye-catching prize draw

The colourway is relatively similar to the company’s current “White Smoke” models but is a cleaner, brighter white and looks more opulent. Sadly, there aren’t any real diamonds here, but Bose is giving customers a chance to win a pair of diamond-encrusted Ultra Open Earbuds valued at over £6,500.

Anyone who buys a Diamond 60th Collection model directly from Bose between now and 18 September will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win some of the most blinging earbuds we’ve ever set eyes on.

If you’re not fussed about the new colour option, you might be interested to know that the other colourways of Bose’s flagship trio are on offer until 2 September, although buying these doesn’t grant entry to the prize draw.

The QC Ultra Headphones can be picked up in Black, White Smoke or Sandstone for £380, down from their usual price of £450. The QC Ultra Earbuds, which come in Black, White and Moonstone Blue, are £220 after having £80 knocked off their list price. The Ultra Open Earbuds have also received a discount, this time of £50, to bring them down to £250.

Those prices are better elsewhere, though admittedly only by a very small margin. Various retailers are selling the QC Ultra Headphones for £379 in Black and Sandstone, while the White Smoke variant is available for just £329 on Amazon.

Amazon, John Lewis and Currys all have the various colourways of the QC Ultra Earbuds listed for £219 and it’s the same story with the Ultra Open Earbuds, which are widely available for £249. So, you’ll save yourself a pound by buying from one of these outlets instead.

Other offers include a £90 discount on the QC Headphones – the step-down model of the QC Ultra Headphones – which now cost £260, and £30 off both the SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker (£90) and Solo Soundbar 2 (£150).

If you do pick up a pair of Bose Diamond 60th Collection headphones and enter the prize draw, good luck. I’ll be very jealous of whoever the winner is, though they will certainly have to be a flamboyant character to be able to pull them off.