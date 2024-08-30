Fancy winning a pair of diamond-encrusted Bose headphones? Here’s how to enter the brand’s eye-catching prize draw

Expert Reviews

Fancy winning a pair of diamond-encrusted Bose headphones?

Bose has unveiled limited edition Diamond 60th Collection headphones and is offering customers a chance to win diamond-encrusted earbuds

Bose is synonymous with premium headphones and has revealed a limited edition run of its current range to celebrate its diamond anniversary (that’s 60 years).

The American brand features heavily in our various roundups of the best headphones. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are our pick of true wireless earbuds for active noise cancellation, while the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are the most impressive example of open-fit buds I’ve tested to date.

And while the latest iteration of the manufacturer’s over-ear headphones, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, didn’t quite live up to their predecessors’ extremely high standards, they still received a solid four-star rating from audio expert, Simon Lucas.

All three have received a new lick of paint to mark 60 years since Amar Bose founded the company and are available to buy now as part of Bose’s Diamond 60th Collection. The new diamond QC Ultra Headphones cost £450, the QC Ultra Earbuds are priced at £300, while the Ultra Open Earbuds will also set you back £300.

Fancy winning a ;pair of diamond encrusted headphones bose ultra open earbuds outside there case

The colourway is relatively similar to the company’s current “White Smoke” models but is a cleaner, brighter white and looks more opulent. Sadly, there aren’t any real diamonds here, but Bose is giving customers a chance to win a pair of diamond-encrusted Ultra Open Earbuds valued at over £6,500.

Fancy winning a ;pair of diamond encrusted headphones bose ultra open earbuds inside caseAnyone who buys a Diamond 60th Collection model directly from Bose between now and 18 September will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win some of the most blinging earbuds we’ve ever set eyes on.

If you’re not fussed about the new colour option, you might be interested to know that the other colourways of Bose’s flagship trio are on offer until 2 September, although buying these doesn’t grant entry to the prize draw.

The QC Ultra Headphones can be picked up in Black, White Smoke or Sandstone for £380, down from their usual price of £450. The QC Ultra Earbuds, which come in Black, White and Moonstone Blue, are £220 after having £80 knocked off their list price. The Ultra Open Earbuds have also received a discount, this time of £50, to bring them down to £250.

Fancy winning a ;pair of diamond encrusted headphones bose uktra open earbuds on a white background

Those prices are better elsewhere, though admittedly only by a very small margin. Various retailers are selling the QC Ultra Headphones for £379 in Black and Sandstone, while the White Smoke variant is available for just £329 on Amazon.

Amazon, John Lewis and Currys all have the various colourways of the QC Ultra Earbuds listed for £219 and it’s the same story with the Ultra Open Earbuds, which are widely available for £249. So, you’ll save yourself a pound by buying from one of these outlets instead.

Fancy winning a ;pair of diamond encrusted headphones bose quiet comfort ultra headphones on a white background

Other offers include a £90 discount on the QC Headphones – the step-down model of the QC Ultra Headphones – which now cost £260, and £30 off both the SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker (£90) and Solo Soundbar 2 (£150).

If you do pick up a pair of Bose Diamond 60th Collection headphones and enter the prize draw, good luck. I’ll be very jealous of whoever the winner is, though they will certainly have to be a flamboyant character to be able to pull them off.

