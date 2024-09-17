Dyson OnTrac review: Veering slightly off-course

Dyson’s patented technologies have helped revolutionise vacuum cleaners, fans, heaters, air purifiers and hair-care products over the past three decades. However, it took until 2022 for the brand to make its first foray into the world of headphones with the peculiar Dyson Zone.

Simply calling the Zone headphones is doing them a disservice, however. They come with a detachable visor and have fans and filters built into their earcups to purify the air you breathe. Their design is undeniably innovative, catering to a post-pandemic audience for whom wearing a facemask had become the norm.

The manufacturer’s new over-ear headphones, the Dyson OnTrac, are far more traditional. There’s no air-purifying tech or visor, so you’re left with a pair of visually arresting but otherwise largely unremarkable noise-cancelling headphones.

I say largely as the OnTrac offer a level of design customisation unmatched by their premium competitors. Personalising the OnTrac adds to their already high price, however, and despite being capable sonic performers and noise-cancellers, there are superior all-rounders available for similar money.