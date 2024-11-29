Expert Reviews

PS5, AirPods, Ninja air fryers and more – Argos Black Friday deals worth your time

Deals

Black Friday at Argos is in full swing - we've rounded up the best deals we've spotted so far

It’s Black Friday, and Argos is celebrating the only way it knows how – with cracking deals. I’m excited, and you should be too: we generally find that Argos offers some of the best discounts around (aside from Amazon, of course) and this year is no exception.

I’ve asked my exhausted colleagues for the best Argos Black Friday deals they’ve come across on their travels, and they’ve all reluctantly obliged. Below you’ll find their picks (and mine – I’m a bit of an expert myself, believe it or not). We’ve got everything from smartphones to coffee machines; I dare you to find nothing of interest here.

Oh, and remember to check out our main Black Friday deals roundup for the full list of bargains.

How we choose our deals

Our process for selecting which deals we share is more stringent than you might think. We have a dedicated article that explains how we find the best deals for you, but the gist is simple: wherever possible, we only recommend deals that are at least cheaper than average, and only on products that we’ve reviewed. Where we can’t be certain, or we haven’t yet reviewed something, we’ll always tell you.

Our experts have been testing products and scouting deals for years, so our judgement is excellent, but we use tools such as The Camelizer to track historic Amazon prices and inform our decisions.

The Argos Black Friday deals worth your time (and money)

1. Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB (was £749, now £499)

google pixel 8 pro review

This £400 discount on last year’s excellent Google Pixel 8 Pro is so sensational that I bought it myself. If that’s not endorsement enough, our smartphone expert Ben Johnston loved the phone when he reviewed it.

View deal at Argos

2. Ninja DoubleStack XL (avg £246, now £189)

The Ninja DoubleStack XL on a wooden countertop

The Ninja DoubleStack XL picked up a near-perfect score in our review – resident kitchen expert Danielle loved how fast, effective and space-conscious this air fryer is. Grab it for £57 less.

View deal at Argos

3. Sony PlayStation 5 (was £370, now £310)

Everyone’s favourite games console is currently going cheap at Argos – and unlike last year, stock is holding steady. I gave the PS5 full marks in my full review, but you don’t need me to tell you how great Sony’s latest machine is.

View deal at Argos

4. Philips L’Or Barista Sublime (avg £70, now £45)

lor barista sublime on table

If coffee machines are your bag, you’re probably familiar with the excellent L’Or Barista Sublime. If you’re not, just know that the biggest coffee nut on our team gave it full marks in her review.

View deal at Argos

5. Toshiba UV2F53DB (was £329, now £249)

Stock image of the Toshiba UV2F53DB 4K Freely TV

This Toshiba telly hasn’t passed across our expert’s desk, but the price tag and specs are simply too good to ignore, so Andy gave it his seal of approval anyway. Comes with Freeview built-in.

View deal at Argos

6. Ninja Foodi Dual Zone (was £120, now £100)

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone on a wooden work top with a white wall behind

“What every good air fryer should be.” That’s how our expert Jamie (who has spent a whole week eating nothing but air-fried food) described the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone – so grab it. Now.

View deal at Argos

7. Ring Video Doorbell Plus (was £140, now £90)

Video doorbells are ubiquitous – so why not jump on the bandwagon? The Ring Video Doorbell Plus impressed our head of reviews Jonathan Bray (a notoriously hard man to please) with its ease of use and wide field of view.

View deal at Argos

8. Shark Stratos (was £349, now £200)

A person demonstrates the Shark Stratos IZ400UKT on a carpeted floor

I know I’ve repeated myself a lot, but this really is a great deal. £200 for the Dyson-rivalling Shark Stratos – which nearly picked up full marks in our review, courtesy of phenomenal performance in our tests – isn’t something to sniff at.

View deal at Argos

9. MacBook Air M3 (was £949, now £849)

The rear of the Apple MacBook Air (M3, 2024) slightly open on a kitchen table

Deals on Apple products don’t come around often, so our head of reviews Jonathan Bray insisted that I mention this £100 saving on Apple’s most recent MacBook Air (13.6in). Still expensive, but you take what you can get.

View deal at Argos

10. Ninja Speedi (avg £180, now £140)

Best Multi Cooker - Ninja Speedi

Danielle and Jamie, our air fryer experts, both suggested this small saving on the Ninja Speedi – it’s actually better than Argos might have you believe. This is a gem of a multi-cooker that picked up full marks in our review thanks to its exceptionally rapid cooking speed.

View deal at Argos

11. Apple AirPods Pro 2nd gen (was £229, now £179)

AirPods Pro 2 USB-C in case, held in hand

The AirPods Pro 2 need no introduction – they sound exceptional, says our head of reviews, and their noise cancellation is remarkably good. And as I said before, Apple deals don’t come around often, so pounce now.

View deal at Argos

12. Oral-B iO3 (was £160, now £60)

An image of the Oral B iO3, next to the Expert Reviews approved deal roundal

Toothbrushes are often subject to misleading discounts, which makes this legitimate and hefty saving extra rare. The Oral-B iO3 is a mid-range model with a few of Oral-B’s advanced features for less – much less, at the moment.

View deal at Argos

13. Amazon Echo 4th gen (was £110, now £50)

Best Buys - Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation

Why not stick it to Amazon by picking up the latest Echo smart speaker for better than half price at Argos? If you need a reason, we gave its little sibling the Echo Dot (4th gen) five stars and a Best Buy award.

View deal at Argos

