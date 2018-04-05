Giffgaff review: The original no-frills network is still going strong

Giffgaff was one of the first wave of no-frills mobile networks, combining the convenience of a monthly SIM-only contract with freedom from long-term commitments. That basic model hasn’t changed much: Giffgaff still offers a range of £6 to £35 “Goodybags” that give you a package of minutes, texts and data on a 30-day rolling contract that you can cancel or switch at any time. However, it’s expanded to sell phones on payment plans, along with offering longer-term, 18-month contracts that can give you more data for your money.

Giffgaff’s approach has won it plenty of fans, along with spawning a wave of imitators: iD Mobile launched soon after Giffgaff with its take on the same idea, while Vodafone and Three started their own no-frills networks – Voxi and Smarty, respectively.

The popularity of these young upstarts saw Giffgaff frozen out of the prizes in last year’s Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards, but this year’s survey sees it return as a serious contender, winning three Highly Commended awards. Giffgaff remains a hit with its customers, with over half of the users in our survey saying they were very likely to recommend it, and a further 41% fairly likely. Only Smarty and Voxi enjoyed better feedback.