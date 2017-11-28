The best pay as you go SIM deals in 2024, based on our survey of mobile network customers and our in-depth reviews

The best pay as you go SIM deals from the country’s top mobile networks are perfect for people who don’t want to get tied into a long-term contract. You can cancel them whenever you like, helping you dodge the price rises, while serving up bags of 5G data. But which should you pick? I’m here to help.

To help you find the best pay as you go SIM deal for your needs, I’ve used my years of bargain-hunting experience to round them up below. There’s something for everyone here and all of the recommendations are based on our in-depth reviews and the results of the annual Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards, in which we ask over 4,000 mobile network customers about their experience. If a network didn’t get a positive write-up from us, I simply won’t include it on the list below.

Read on to find the offer that best fits your needs or scroll further down for my easy-to-understand buying guide and more information about why I select certain deals over others.