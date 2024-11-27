There’s still time to get triple data with this Voxi SIM-only Black Friday deal

When you think of Black Friday, it’s likely the big ticket items that come to mind as the first ports of call for your shopping spree but there are also great savings to be had on smaller purchases. Voxi is our current favourite mobile network thanks to its excellent service, improving 5G speeds and its inclusion of unlimited social media use for all packages.

The prices are decent enough outside of sales periods but if you want to get the most bang for your buck, this Black Friday deal is the opportune moment to switch your service to Voxi. The £12/mth package usually comes with 25GB of monthly data but this deal sees that allowance tripled, giving you a massive 75GB for no additional cost. On top of that, you get unlimited social media use, as well as unlimited music and video streaming, from select services.

That’s a bargain offer but you haven’t got long left to claim it. There’s an ominous timer counting down to the end of the sale on Voxi’s website that’s due to lapse at 11pm tomorrow, 28 November.

As mentioned, social media use and streaming music or video doesn’t eat into that 75GB of monthly data. And when Voxi says unlimited, it actually means unlimited – albeit only through specific services. On the social media front, you can use Facebook, Facebook Messenger, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest and Whatsapp without using your allotted data. That means scrolling, texting and watching reels as much as you want, with the only exception being that video and voice calls aren’t included.

That’s the base level for any Voxi package but this offer also includes unlimited music and video streaming, compatible with Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Napster, Deezer and Primordial radio on the music front, and supporting video from YouTube, YouTube Shorts, Netflix, Prime Video, My5 and TikTok. It’s worth clarifying that subscriptions to these services aren’t covered but, if you have your own, then you can stream from them to your heart’s content without using up any of your monthly data.

Outside of the unlimited social media, music and video streaming, there’s plenty to like about Voxi. This is a sub-brand of Vodafone, running on the latter’s host network. In our review, we awarded Voxi a full five stars and adorned it with our Best Buy badge. Part of its appeal is the low-commitment aspect, with all contracts operating on a rolling 30-day basis that allows you to cancel at any point.

Also of big importance are the reliability and performance metrics, both of which were rated very highly in our annual mobile network awards (where, unsurprisingly, Voxi scored the top spot). Voxi snatched up the reliability award, too, with over 90% of people surveyed telling us that they always or often had fast enough service across web browsing (98%), audio streaming (94%) and video streaming (90%).

Of course, nothing is completely perfect, and there are a couple of flaws to Voxi that are worth highlighting after all that praise. First of all, you don’t get EU roaming included, so you’ll have to purchase additional packages to use your minutes, texts and up to 20GB of data in Europe. There’s also the case that, while Vodafone’s 5G services have improved over the past year, coverage still isn’t as extensive as that offered by the likes of EE or Three.

