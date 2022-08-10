The best roaming SIM-only deals in 2024, based on the results of our huge customer survey

If, on the other hand, you’re a dedicated TikTok-er, mobile gamer or downloader, you’ll need to step up to a 100GB, 250GB or unlimited plan. Not only do these provide peace of mind, but they also tend to be more cost-effective than the lower-data plans.

And beware of those: a data allowance of under 10GB is likely to disappear quickly for all but the most frugal users. There are still great low-data deals to be found, but make sure you definitely won’t be in danger of exceeding your allocation.

Added complications are the fair use limits many networks impose while you’re travelling abroad. This is typically around 10GB to 30GB of your normal allowance and mostly applies to those networks that let you roam for free, as opposed to the ones that let you pay to unlock your whole allocation.

Will you get unlimited minutes and texts?

In the UK, yes. Every deal above includes unlimited texts and minutes when you’re at home, but calling abroad is a different matter. If you do a lot of this, rather than communicating via WhatsApp or Zoom, it’s worth seeking an offer that bundles in unlimited minutes. Lebara is very good at this.

How long should the contract be?

The majority of SIM-only contracts will last for either 12, 18 or 24 months, with the longer-term deals often being more reasonable. That said, you should be careful of mid-price price hikes, which are becoming increasingly common.

You can also nab a 30-day rolling plan from awarding-winning mobile networks such as Voxi and Smarty. These let you escape at any point and shop around for a better deal, but they tend to be pricer.

What speeds can you get?

Large chunks of the UK are now covered by a 5G signal, which promises far faster speeds than 4G, though many of us are still stuck on the older standard. The easiest way of finding out what’s available in your area is to head over to Ofcom’s website, where there’s a handy checking tool.

Also, keep in mind that virtual mobile network operators (MVNOs) such as Voxi and Smarty piggyback on one of the main four networks – in this case, Vodafone and Three respectively – so you’ll be looking for the host network.