Vodafone review: Tempting bundles, but the service lags behind

You can have an iPhone 15 for £40/mth plus £30 upfront over 36 months, or a Google Pixel 8 for £33/mth on the same terms. However, buy the same phone with 150GB of data on a 24-month contract and the monthly payments rise to £59 and £57/mth respectively, making Vodafone one of the most expensive options when you work out the total cost. Some great deals are available, but you need to pick and choose and – crucially – compare.

As for the firm’s SIM-only deals, your biggest challenge will be to choose between them, with dozens of variations on the Vodafone Red basic packages, with Entertainment bundles and fully featured Max packages. To make this even more difficult, Vodafone now has Xtra Euro Roam and Xtra Global Plan packages, which throw in free roaming in the EU or 83 global destinations.

None of these plans come cheap. Even the most basic Red 3GB plan comes in at between £15 and £26 per month, depending on whether you choose a 12-month, 24-month or 30-day rolling contract. The most expensive Unlimited Max packages cost between £33 and £48 a month. In between, there are some more affordable 25GB to 120GB plans, but these still cost more than they do on Three or Tesco Mobile, let alone Smarty, Giffgaff or Voxi. It might be worth looking at the Entertainment packages to see if you can get a streaming service you already pay for bundled in for less. You can currently choose between YouTube Premium and Amazon Prime. However, you need to make sure that the overall value of the package measures up.