MVNO: What is a mobile virtual network and is it a better choice?

In basic terms, an MVNO is an operator that offers mobile services, generally in the form of connectivity, but doesn’t actually own or maintain the network itself – hence the ‘virtual’ part of the name.

“An MVNO is a telecom operator who does not own spectrum and offers cellular services through an agreement with MNO [Mobile Network Operators] to purchase wholesale network access”, says Radhika Gupta, head of data acquisition at GSMA.

So, they’re piggybacking on a network operated by a different organisation, and therefore don’t have to deal directly with the expense that comes with the maintenance, improvement or expansion of that network. In the UK, the four mobile network operators are EE, O2, Three and Vodafone, with each operating its own network and each mobile network operator playing host to a handful of MVNOs.

What advantages does an MVNO offer?

“From a customer appeal perspective, the main advantage of an MVNO historically has been to serve a niche segment with targeted benefits or discounts”, explains Gupta. “International roaming has been a popular benefit of MVNOs, with the ability to serve travellers with quick affordable plans – LycaMobile and Lebara are good examples of this.”

As we’ve mentioned, MVNOs get to sell deals and use the bigger operators’ networks, but because they’re free from the overheads that come with running a network, you can often find some great bargains on them. So shop around for a deal that suits your needs – whether that includes roaming abroad, or some other extra that you know you’ll definitely use – rather than just choosing a bigger package from a major network that you might get the most use out of.

If you do your research, it’s pretty easy to find out which network any given MVNO uses, so it’s still relatively easy to check its coverage before you sign up.

Are MVNOs cheaper?

For the most part, the greatest attraction of MVNOs is that they tend to be cheaper than their full network counterparts. Since this usually applies to both their phone and SIM-only deals, it means that an MVNO can be the ideal choice for students or, indeed, anyone looking to cut down their monthly bills without too much compromise.

MVNOs are often quite nimble when it comes to their benefits too, whether it’s unlimited data on social media apps, free video streaming on YouTube or other similarly enticing options.

Are MVNOs slower?

The common perception is that, because they don’t operate the network themselves, MVNOs are slower than the main networks.

In theory, an MVNO on any given network should run at exactly the same speed as a SIM from the network itself. So, for example, an MVNO SIM running on the EE network should have the same connectivity as an EE SIM.

I spoke to Voxi – a standalone MVNO owned by Vodafone – and it told me: “With Voxi you get the same experience as you do with Vodafone. So, same speeds, same coverage, same reliability, et cetera.” However, it also clarified that, in its case, “Vodafone does offer 5GSA, which isn’t something we currently offer with Voxi.” So, sometimes you won’t get the latest innovations in the first wave with an MVNO.

This gets a little more complicated where network congestion is concerned. While you should have the same speeds and signal strength most of the time, if your nearest mast is heavily congested then your MVNO might not get the same priority as a main network connection. This might come into play if you’re in a packed stadium, or on a busy commuter train, and you’re trying to use your phone, but the reality is that this is often a problem for non-MVNO connections too.

Whether you think this is a major issue might just be a matter of perspective, and how you choose to use your device.

What MVNO uses which network?

The list of MVNOs in the UK is fairly long, but these are the most well-known and which networks they use: