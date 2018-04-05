Tesco Mobile review: Clubcard deals and discounts plus excellent support

There are also Clubcard offers and discounts to be found on phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G and iPhone 15 at the time of writing. What’s more, you can build your own deals, altering the terms of the contract and the upfront payment to get the phone you want at a reasonable monthly price. iD Mobile, Three or Sky Mobile may still work out cheaper, but it’s always worth checking Tesco Mobile to see how its top offers work out.

Whether they’re buying a new smartphone on a contract or sticking with a SIM-only plan, Tesco Mobile customers seem unusually confident that they’re getting great value for money. In fact, more than 94% of customers told our survey that they were satisfied with the network’s value proposition, with over half (54%) very satisfied. Only Smarty, Voxi, Giffgaff and Lebara – all cheaper no-frills networks – achieved such good results, so Tesco is obviously giving users something to make any extra cost worth paying.

Tesco Mobile review: Customer service

That thing may be customer service. Eighty seven percent of Tesco Mobile customers told us they were satisfied with the network’s customer service – the highest score of any network in this year’s survey – with nearly 47% of customers very satisfied. These results are mirrored in the last Ofcom survey, where Tesco had the joint-highest customer service score, and in Ofcom’s latest figures for customer complaints. Here, Tesco Mobile averaged one complaint per 100,000 customers; even lower than Sky Mobile, EE and Vodafone, with two complaints per 100,000 customers.