Lebara review: Cheap no-frills plans with an international twist

Lebara review: Customer service

If there’s cost-cutting going on anywhere at Lebara, you might find it in the customer service department. Only just over half of its users told us they were satisfied with the network’s customer service – one of the lowest scores of any network we’ve reviewed this year.

Ofcom’s 2023 customer service and satisfaction research doesn’t include any data from Lebara, so there’s no knowing how and where Lebara is failing in this area, but with worse customer service results this year than last, it could really do with turning things around.

Lebara review: Coverage, reliability and speed

Like Voxi, Lebara is a virtual network that runs on Vodafone’s core network though, unlike Voxi, it’s not owned in any part by Vodafone. The most recent figures from RootMetrics place Vodafone as third of the four major UK networks, with a UK-wide median download speed of 29.4Mbits/sec. That puts it just behind Three, with 34.7Mbits/sec, and even further behind EE, at 65.1Mbits.sec, but it’s far ahead of O2’s 15.5Mbits/sec.

What’s more, Vodafone’s 5G services are improving in both coverage and performance. Services extend to over 160 UK towns and cities, and RootMetrics found that Vodafone delivered median 5G download speeds of over 100MBits/sec in 15 of the 16 UK cities where it runs its most extensive 5G tests. That still leaves it lagging slightly behind EE and Three, but there’s potential for Vodafone’s prospective merger with Three to help – benefitting Lebara, too.

Performance is mixed for Lebara: 78% of users we spoke to said they often or always had a good enough connection speed for browsing the web. However, that figure drops to 47% with audio streaming, and just 38% with video streaming, so if you want entertainment on the move, you might want to think about choosing a network with higher scores, such as Voxi or Giffgaff. 5G performance appears to be fairly average, with 64% of Lebara customers who use a 5G connection reporting that they’re satisfied with it. Smarty, Giffgaff and Sky Mobile have higher levels of satisfaction here.