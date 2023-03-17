Best Ninja air fryer 2024: Tried and tested favourites from Ninja

Air fryers have become a kitchen staple in the UK in recent years, with some brands, such as Ninja, becoming many people’s go-to choice. However, with the breadth of different air fryer models currently available, selecting the best Ninja air fryer has become a trickier task.

Among the many brands and models tested and reviewed here at Expert Reviews, Ninja’s air fryers have stood out as some of the best we’ve tried – and we’ve tested over 40 different models. We tend to like Ninja air fryers and multi cookers for their stylish designs, impressive cooking performance and wide range of well-implemented functions and features.

If you want to know more about Ninja air fryers, or air fryers in general, jump to our handy buying guide at the end of this article, which will take you through some key points. We’ve also put together a short at a glance list below, which takes you straight to each of our favourites. Beneath that, you’ll find our Ninja mini reviews, which break down the individual strengths and features of our favourite air fryers, rapid cookers and multi cookers.