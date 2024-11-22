This five-star Ninja air fryer is on a great Black Friday deal – but here are three alternatives you should consider first

It’s that time of year again. After wondering if winter will ever come, we’ve had a precipitous drop in temperature; and after wondering if any great Black Friday deals will arrive before the day itself, several have come along at once.

Thanks to their rapid cooking speeds, energy efficiency and clever features, air fryers have quickly become a staple of both UK kitchens, and you’re certain to see a surplus of great discounts over Black Friday. I’ve tested and reviewed plenty of air fryers over the years, so I’m in a perfect position to help you find an actual bargain on a quality model suited to your needs.

One of the best Black Friday air fryers deals I’ve come across so far is on the five-star Ninja Foodi Dual Zone. This dual air fryer has a roomy 7.6l capacity spread across two drawers, a great range of cooking modes and drawer-syncing options and has fallen from an average price of £173 to just £119 – its lowest price ever. It’s a deal I’m happy to sign off on, but, before I do, I want to showcase a range of alternatives that may suit you better.

