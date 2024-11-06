Ninja’s latest air fryer has a genius new design – and now it’s at its lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday

Thanks to their rapid cooking speeds, energy efficiency and the fact they require little-to-no cooking oil to achieve great results, air fryers have become a must-have appliance in recent years. Among air fryers, dual air fryers, which add a second cooking basket to the standard design, have been some of the most impressive options I’ve tested.

These air fryers offer plenty of cooking space, extra versatility afforded by two cooking zones and often add further features beyond standard air frying. Impressive dual air fryers we’ve tested include the Instant Vortex Plus, a great all-rounder, and the Ninja FlexDrawer, a capacious and versatile option. However, one problem all these models share is that they take up a tremendous amount of countertop space.

The Ninja DoubleStack XL, arranging its baskets vertically instead of horizontally, is aimed squarely at people who have concerns about this issue. And, ahead of Black Friday, it’s back at its lowest ever price, with a solid £40 being shaved off its launch price.

