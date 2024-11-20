Our long-standing favourite Ninja air fryer is on sale – get it cheaper than ever for Black Friday
Ninja’s Foodi Dual Zone has long been a stalwart favourite here at Expert Reviews and now it is cheaper than ever for Black Friday
An air fryer is at the top of many people’s shopping lists this November and for good reason. These countertop cookers have taken UK kitchens by storm, winning consumers over with their rapid cooking speeds, energy efficiency and convenience. However, the biggest and best air fryers are quite expensive at full price, making sales periods like Black Friday the perfect time to pick one up.
If you’ve followed our reviews coverage at all, you’ll know that Ninja air fryers have been the most consistently impressive air fryers we’ve tested, thanks to their great cooking performance and innovative designs. Our favourite among the brand’s offerings has long been the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone, a well put-together dual drawer air fryer which bagged five stars and our Best Buy award when we originally reviewed it.
The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone launched at a price of £220 and has since averaged a total of £172, owing to previous sales and discounts. This Black Friday, however, brings it to its lowest-ever price, with the dual-drawer air fryer currently available for just £119.
Why am I recommending the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone?
The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone impresses straight out the box, with a matte-black finish, digital screen and chrome accents, as well as a roomy 7.6l overall capacity (3.8l per drawer). Along with looking the part, the Foodi Dual Zone also offers a varied selection of cooking modes: Air Fry, Reheat, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate and Max Crisp, the latter of which boosts the cooking temperature to 240°C to quickly achieve a brilliant crisp on frozen foods. In testing, our air fryer expert, Danielle Amato, was largely impressed with the Foodi Dual Zone’s cooking capabilities, singling out the Max Crisp function for special praise.
One of the main draws of dual air fryers is their versatility, as they allow you to cook different foods simultaneously in their twin baskets. The Foodi Dual Zone helps things along in this regard, with its handy Sync and Match buttons. The Sync function ensures foods in both baskets finish at the same time, even if they’re set to different times and/or temperatures, while Match mirrors the settings on both baskets, allowing you to cook up two batches of the same item without inputting the same settings twice.
Are there any drawbacks to the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone?
One perennial issue with dual air fryers is their physical bulk. Sitting two roomy drawers next to each other means they are inherently large, with the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone’s 41.5cm wing-span potentially making it too wide for some people’s countertops. While the only previous solution to this issue has been to make space by moving things around, Ninja has neatly addressed this issue with its latest model, the DoubleStack XL, which arranges its drawer vertically instead of horizontally, giving it a much smaller worktop footprint.
Should you buy the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone in the Black Friday sale?
In the course of testing and reviewing air fryers for our kitchen section, I’ve settled on the opinion that dual air fryers are the best option for most people. They offer enough room to cook both sides and main portions, as well as the versatility to make multiple portions in the same appliance simultaneously.
The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone, with its sturdy build, full complement of cooking modes and handy Sync and Match abilities, is as fine an example of a dual air fryer as you’re likely to come across. It has long been hailed as our favourite Ninja air fryer and one of favourite models generally, so getting it for just £119 – its lowest price ever and a massive £50 down from its average total – is a Black Friday steal that would be a shame to miss out on.