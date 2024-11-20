Our long-standing favourite Ninja air fryer is on sale – get it cheaper than ever for Black Friday

An air fryer is at the top of many people’s shopping lists this November and for good reason. These countertop cookers have taken UK kitchens by storm, winning consumers over with their rapid cooking speeds, energy efficiency and convenience. However, the biggest and best air fryers are quite expensive at full price, making sales periods like Black Friday the perfect time to pick one up.

If you’ve followed our reviews coverage at all, you’ll know that Ninja air fryers have been the most consistently impressive air fryers we’ve tested, thanks to their great cooking performance and innovative designs. Our favourite among the brand’s offerings has long been the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone, a well put-together dual drawer air fryer which bagged five stars and our Best Buy award when we originally reviewed it.

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone launched at a price of £220 and has since averaged a total of £172, owing to previous sales and discounts. This Black Friday, however, brings it to its lowest-ever price, with the dual-drawer air fryer currently available for just £119.

