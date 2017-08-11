The best induction hobs for your kitchen

For a quick gas versus induction speed test, we filled a cold, lidless Le Creuset pot with 500ml of water. The gas hob method took 4mins 17secs to bring it to the boil while even the portable Tefal induction model reviewed below took just 2mins 17secs.

And the biggest benefit for many people? Flat-topped induction hobs are also easy to clean – just wipe over with a damp cloth.

How do induction hobs work?

Instead of simply heating the entire hob area, induction hobs heat only the pot or pan itself. The process works by passing an alternating electric current through a coil of copper wire underneath the hob’s surface. This creates a magnetic field that induces an eddy current to flow through the pot sitting on the hob. The electrical resistance of the pot then creates huge amounts of excess heat and this is what rapidly heats up the pot or pan.

Indeed, the process is so efficient it can often boil water quicker than a kettle and the moment you lift the pan, the process stops. Naturally, the heat of the contents alone will also make the pot or pan hot to the touch but the hob surface itself will be no hotter than a radiator at full blast so you could safely touch it without giving yourself a third-degree burn. For this reason, induction hobs are far and away the safest option if you have young kids around the house.

The general consensus among current induction hob users is that once you’ve started using one, there is no desire to go back to gas or any other cooking system. Indeed, we’ve yet to meet a single induction hob user who doesn’t swear by the system. If you’re a sceptic or traditionalist, give induction a go because chances are you’ll prefer it to gas and wonder why you never jumped ship earlier. In a nutshell, induction cooking is more environment friendly, safer, more efficient and the products themselves are far easier to keep clean.

Are there any downsides?

The most pressing issue is that the magnetic induction process only works on pots and pans made out of ferrous metals like iron and steel so you will almost certainly need to change some, if not all, of your current collection. Thankfully, there’s an easy way to see if your current cookware is compatible. Simply place a magnet on the bottom of each pot and pan and if it sticks you have the correct style; if not, you’ll need to buy a new one.

Another thing worth noting is that most induction hobs have a toughened ceramic glass coating and some have been known to crack if a heavy pot like a Le Creuset is dropped on it. Tread carefully in this respect or you might need to replace the entire unit. Some induction hobs are also quite easily scratched by sliding rough-cast iron bases across the surface although you can quite safely place a tea-towel, piece of parchment or, if you want something neater, a dedicated silicone guard between the hob and the pan to prevent this.

Most induction models use touch-sensitive control panels to select individual cooking zones and their respective temperatures. If you have a lot of trouble using touch-sensitive panels then perhaps go for a model with knobs on.

Finally, people with heart pacemakers fitted are advised to check with their doctor first as the magnetic fields created may cause problems – it pays to be careful.

Cooking zones

Most induction hobs (certainly the cheaper models) are made up of different-sized cooking zones that can be quite picky about having pots and pans placed accurately within their individual cooking boundaries. This can be a problem if you have a large, oblong casserole pot as it will most likely not fit within the optimum area. Thankfully, most modern mid-priced models get around this by having flexible zones that can be bridged to form one large cooking area. These models are worth seeking out.

However, the very latest buzzword currently doing the industry rounds is something called ‘FlexInduction’ – and it’s the new Holy Grail of cooking happiness. FlexInduction hobs are fitted with loads of sensors beneath the surface that detect the size and shape of the pot above. This means you can pretty much place pots and pans of any shape and size anywhere on the surface. Even more amazing, when you slide a pan from one area to another, the sensors remember the pan’s heat setting and ‘follow’ it as you slide it around the hob. FlexInduction hobs are currently at the highest end of the price band (up to £4,000 in some instances) but you can be sure the technology will filter down the ranks in the not too distant future.

Are there any installation tips I should know about?

Induction hobs (and indeed all electric cookers) should be on their own separate ring main and one of the correct amperage and wattage. For this reason, you’re advised to check the model’s power consumption against your electricity supply first because you may need to have your power rating increased and this can be expensive, especially if you live in an older house that requires a whole new ring main.

You will also need to employ the services of a carpenter to build a hidden platform for the unit and perhaps some extra carpentry on your worktop surface. Most solo induction hobs are of the built-in variety but you can still go down the induction route by purchasing a range-cooker that’s fitted with an integral induction plate.