Heated airer vs tumble dryers: Which is best for me?

Heated airers, on the other hand, require a more hands-on approach. Firstly, you’ll need to carefully drape your garments for optimal drying.

“Not hanging clothes properly is a common mistake people make when drying clothes inside,” says Ciara McGurk, co-founder of laundry brand, Tallow + Ash. “Space your clothes apart to allow air to circulate, which helps them dry evenly.”

Using a heated airer indoors also raises moisture concerns – you’ll need to either run a dehumidifier or ensure good airflow through open windows to prevent damp problems in your home, an extra step that adds to the effort involved.

“When you use heated airers to dry clothes, the moisture from the clothes evaporates into water vapour,” explains Dr Jonathan Kirby, mould expert at Dryzone. “If this vapour gets trapped inside an unventilated room, it will condense on cold surfaces to cause damp stains and encourage mould growth.”



Winner: Tumble dryer



Heated airer vs tumble dryer: How much space do they require?

Space is a key consideration that divides these two drying solutions. Tumble dryers not only demand a permanent spot in your home, but they also take up a considerable amount of room – typically 60 x 60cm of floor space plus more for ventilation.

Heated airers aren’t necessarily any smaller, but on the plus side, many models can be folded away when not in use.

“Modern heated airers are pretty clever when it comes to saving space,” says Thomas Oldham, engineering expert and founder of UK Construction Blog. “They’re foldable, so they’re easy to store away, even in small flats. Some have fold-out wings or tiers, so they can be tucked into a corner without taking up much room.”



Winner: Heated airer



Heated airer vs tumble dryer: Which is better for my clothes?

When it comes to garment care, the heated airer emerges as the clear winner. Tumble dryers can be harsh on clothes, particularly delicate fabrics like wool, silk or lingerie.

“Drying clothes at lower temperatures is less harsh on fibres, which is perfect for protecting your favourite jumpers and delicate synthetics,” says Thomas. “This method doesn’t just help your clothes last longer; it preserves them. I’ve seen it first hand – one of my friends managed to keep her grandmother’s woollen cardigan in great shape thanks to a heated airer.”

Some heated airers, such as the DrySoon Heated Drying Pod, let you put garments on hangers while they dry, meaning they can come out relatively crease-free – reducing your ironing time and making laundry day that bit easier.



Winner: Heated airer



Heated airer vs tumble dryer: Which is quieter?

Noise levels can be a major consideration when drying laundry, especially if you live in a smaller space or have young children.

While standard heated airers themselves are practically silent, adding a dehumidifier to manage moisture will introduce some noise. Drying pods, with their enclosed design for hanging clothes, generate a bit more sound as they release hot air onto the clothes. It’s typically around 50 to 60 decibels – similar to the hum of an average refrigerator.

Tumble dryers, however, aren’t as discreet. The rotating drum and motor generate noise levels comparable to a TV, traffic, or a vacuum cleaner (around 60-70dB), which can be disruptive. If peace and quiet are paramount, look for models with the Quiet Mark certification, indicating they’ve undergone rigorous noise testing in realistic settings.



Draw



Heated airer vs tumble dryer: Which offers better value for money?

When choosing between a heated airer and tumble dryer, cost is a key factor to consider. Tumble dryers consume significant amounts of energy, which impacts their running costs. While it’s difficult to know exactly how much it costs to run a tumble dryer, they typically rank among the most energy-intensive household appliances.

“Tumble dryers have a high power rating of around 3,000W, resulting in higher energy costs which can add up quickly,” says Tommy Singh, product development director at Beldray.

In general, you can expect to shell out just over £1 to run a vented or condenser tumble dryer for a standard 90-minute cycle. Want to keep your energy bills in check? A heat pump dryer is a thriftier option, clocking in at about £0.50 for the same amount of drying time.

In contrast, heated airers operate at a lower power rating, offering a cheaper option over the same period.

“Heated airers are a great alternative to tumble dryers, offering a cost-effective way to dry clothes. They only use 200 to 300 watts, compared to the 2,000 to 3,000 watts a conventional dryer consumes,” explains Thomas.

While a heated airer might only cost you around 9p for 90 minutes of use, it’s important to remember that it will need to be on for considerably longer than a tumble dryer.

“While heated airers consume less power, they usually take longer to dry clothes compared to tumble dryers, which can offset some of the savings,” says Thomas. “That said, due to their lower power requirements and efficient design, heated airers generally remain a more energy-efficient choice than tumble dryers.”

For eight hours of use, you could be spending nearly £0.50 – about as much as a heat pump dryer. One way you can speed up drying is to purchase a heated airer cover or throw a sheet over your washing – this contains the heat to accelerate the drying process, ultimately lowering energy consumption.

Where the heated airer does come out on top is the initial purchase price. The initial investment for vented and condenser tumble dryers typically begins at approximately £250, while heat pump dryers start around £320.

A small heated airer however, can cost from as little as £40, however, if you’re looking for something bigger or want to try a drying pod, they can cost upwards of £100. For a large, remote controlled airer, you could be looking at spending as much as £380.



Winner: Heated airer



Heated airer vs tumble dryer: Which one is best for me?

The best choice between a heated airer and a tumble dryer hinges on your individual needs and priorities.

If speed and convenience are paramount, a tumble dryer, particularly a heat pump model, remains a strong contender. They’re also a good option for a larger family as they significantly speed up the drying process, allowing you to keep up with the constant demand for clean clothes.

On the other hand, heated airers are great if you’re on a budget or are trying to lessen your environmental impact.

“They are a more environmentally-friendly choice for the winter months when we are unable to dry clothes on a washing line outside, and it can be argued that they allow clothes to stay in better condition than they would be in after repeated tumble dryer use,” says Sarah.

By carefully considering your lifestyle, budget and environmental goals, you can confidently choose the drying method that best suits your needs.