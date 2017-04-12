Best carpet cleaner 2024: Tried and tested models for stains, grime and pet hair

To avoid over-wetting the carpet, never use more than four shampooing strokes on a single section and, as a precaution, be sure to test-clean a small hidden patch of carpet first just in case the detergent causes discolouration. When it’s dry, slide your foot over the carpet to ensure all areas of the pile are facing in the same direction or it may look a little odd.

Domestic machines such as the models above use relatively small water tanks (usually around 3.5l) and this water is used up so quickly that you will be back at the tap for another refill in no time. Most domestic carpet cleaners use a two-tank system: one for the clean water/detergent mix and the other to collect the dirty stuff. You can safely expect them to clean about ten square feet of carpet per tank.

Do I really need a carpet cleaner?

Domestic carpet cleaners are much bigger than vacuum cleaners so storage can be a real issue. However, whether you actually need one is solely based on how much carpet you have installed in the home and whether you have animals or clumsy kids about the house.

Odd spot stains can be dealt with the old-fashioned way – on hands and knees with a scrubbing brush, a bucket of hot water and some specialised carpet-cleaning detergent – but if you have a household full of cream carpets, a pair of dogs and two messy sprogs then a domestic model will save a lot of hassle and time.

Is there an alternative to spending good money on a carpet cleaner?

If you only ever expect to use a carpet cleaner once in a blue moon, consider renting one. Companies including HSS Hire, Rug Doctor and Homebase hire out various models for around £22 per day, plus £10 for detergent. But if you need the whole house doing or have a badly soiled carpet or a stubborn stain, your best option is to call in a specialist carpet-cleaning service.

These companies invariably use professional cleaning machines that cost in excess of £2,000 (the average domestic model is around £250). The machines themselves not only have much large water tanks (35l compared with 3.5l), but the people operating them know exactly what they’re doing. Professionals will have experience in recognising the type of stain, the best chemical detergent for the job and whether or not the stain is removable in the first place. As a rough ballpark figure, you will find that professional companies charge around £65 for an average-sized bedroom.

Can I use a carpet cleaner on my wooden floors?

Not advisable, especially if you have laminated flooring installed. The amount of water administered during the process will seep into the cracks and expand the floorboards, leaving them permanently warped. However, they’re fine to use on tiled and vinyl floors, although a standard squeegee mop will be just as effective and far less hassle.

