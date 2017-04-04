How to choose the right pressure washer for you

What do the specifications mean?

While specifications such as size, weight, hose and cable length are all self-explanatory, the importance of others such as max pressure and water flow rate is less obvious. In short, though, a washer’s maximum pressure and its flow rate are the key metrics you need to understand to judge its theoretical cleaning power.

Max pressure: This gives you a rough idea of how powerful a washer’s water jet is and is normally measured in the metric unit of pressure, bar. Budget pressure washers tend to top out around 100 bar of pressure, while high-end models can exceed 150 bar. The higher the pressure, the more easily a washer can shift dirt.

Water flow rate: This is measured in litres per hour and gives you an idea of how quickly a washer can clean and rinse away dirt. If a washer has a high pressure, but a low flow rate, its jet of water will be smaller than a washer with the same pressure but a higher flow rate. High pressure plus high flow rate means a bigger jet of water to clean the surface and rinse away the dirt afterwards, so allows for speedier cleaning.

Motor power: This is the power of the pressure washer’s water pump measured in watts. All things being equal, a more powerful motor should be able to pump more water at a higher pressure than a lower-rated pump. That said, the max pressure and water flow rate are the only metrics worth focussing on, as not all pumps are created equal.

Things to know: It’s worth noting that manufacturers do not always quote an in-use maximum pressure, but sometimes quote the maximum pressure that a pump can generate before you actually hit the trigger, at which point the real pressure drops significantly. If the manufacturer publishes it, look for the washer’s “bar-rated pressure” in the manual or specifications, which is the average pressure that each washer can maintain over a long period. In practice, only way to really measure a pressure washer’s cleaning abilities is to test it thoroughly, and that’s why we’ve taken the time to properly test every model we recommend here.

Is more power always a good thing?

When it comes to power, more isn’t necessarily better: the last thing you’ll want to do is bore holes in timber or blast off car paintwork. Most of the more powerful pressure washers offer the ability to dial down the maximum pressure for more delicate work, and where the increased pressure and flow rate of pricier models really comes into its own is when you have really big areas to clean, really heavy soiling to remove, or lots of cleaning to do on a regular basis.

Sometimes, though, it’s more about having the right accessories or attachments than out-and-out power. If, for instance, you mostly just want a pressure washer to make lighter work of cleaning cars or bicycles, and you want to get the absolute best possible results with the least concerns about damaging paint work, rubber seals or pushing water into bearings and so on, then it’s more about choosing a pressure washer with specialised attachments. For instance, many popular models are available in specific car- or patio-cleaning bundles which add the relevant accessories. Or, alternatively, you can just buy the standard model to start with and add the accessories later as your budget dictates.

Which is the best pressure washer for you?

With all these factors in mind, the table below splits the various models we recommend into categories based around what kind of user they might suit best.

What accessories do you need for different cleaning tasks?

Before you hit the Buy Now button, it pays to stop and check which tools are included. Most pressure washers arrive in a variety of bundles, all with different tools in the box – rather confusingly, similar product names also make it easy to pick up the wrong model by mistake.

If the hose is short, perhaps you’ll need an extension wand. Maybe you need an angled wand to clean gutters. If you want to tackle specific cleaning tasks, such as patios or cars, then you’ll get the best results with brushes and nozzles that are purpose-built for the task at hand. If you want to clean your car using snow foam, you’ll need a snow foam bottle that attaches to the lance.

A few models may even come with special multi-purpose nozzles, designed to deliver different spray patterns for different jobs, which save you from having to carry the whole kit around. While you can usually buy a specific accessory later, getting the right bundle at the start will save you some money in the long-term.

It’s worth noting whether spare parts or accessories are available for your pressure washer of choice. You might find it hard to track down a new hose, for example, from a relatively unknown brand, while something from a household name might only be a click away.