Best wireless doorbell 2024: Top tested chimes to grab your attention

Video doorbells may be all the rage, but not everyone wants a camera on their front door – or the hassle and expense of setting one up. Today’s best wireless doorbells are cheap to buy and easy to install. They’ve also got bags of personality, with a whole range of chimes, tunes and flashing light alerts, plus adjustable volume levels and a range of different styles.

If you’re shopping for a new doorbell, we’re here to help. We’ve tested dozens of contenders – see below for full details – and on this page you’ll find our pick of the best wireless doorbells on the market. At the bottom you’ll also find our buying guide, in which we explain all the factors to consider in choosing your ideal wireless doorbell.

