Best BBQ 2024: Our favourite hybrid, gas and charcoal barbecues now cheaper for Prime Day

No matter the size of your garden, finding the best BBQ to suit your grilling needs is a must if you want to make the most of the summer sun and dining alfresco.

In our opinion, it pays to invest in a quality BBQ that guarantees great-tasting food for amateurs and experts alike. And, with the UK’s unpredictable weather doing its best to sabotage even the best-laid plans, you don’t want to take any chances with your equipment.

An upmarket barbecue set opens the door to more advanced preparation techniques, such as smoking, roasting, beer-can chickens and the like. While not everyone has the time or inclination for 24-hour slow cooking sessions, we think that even the most casual users will find it rewarding to tackle something a little more adventurous than basic grilling.

Whatever your budget, we’ve tested out some of the very best BBQs around, for everything from simple grilling to masterful smoking. Scroll down to our buying guide at the bottom of the page, which will run you through everything you need to know to pick the perfect grill, or read on to see our top picks.