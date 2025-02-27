Tower Ceraglide Ultra T22013 steam iron review: Budget friendly and simple to use

In my tests, the Tower iron took 33 seconds to heat up to its three-dot setting. It’s one of the slower irons to heat up that I’ve tested, but it’s by no means an unacceptable length of time, particularly when you consider the fact that the iron is extremely reasonably priced. An indicator light lets you know when the iron has reached the correct temperature. Again, as you might expect from a slightly cheaper iron, the Tower has a lower continuous steam rating than some pricier options at 40g/min, but its steam shot is impressive at 180g/min. Steam output was good as well, with plenty produced as I went through my ironing.

The vertical steam function means the iron gives you the ability to steam upholstery and curtains with ease, but what particularly impressed me was the variable steam function. This allows you to adjust the direction and power of the steam flow, making it easier to control the output from the iron. All in all, I found this iron simple to use and particularly good to hold in the hand.