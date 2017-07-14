Best steam generator irons 2024: Our Prime Day picks of the models we’ve tried and tested

Great for: Speedy ironing, powerful steam, efficient cleaning system

Speedy ironing, powerful steam, efficient cleaning system Not so great for: Small holes to empty the water tank, cord doesn’t fold away completely under the iron

Tefal’s Pro Vision Express is extremely expensive but if you’ve got a big family or lots of ironing to get through, you’ll love what light work it makes of everything. This is an extraordinarily powerful iron that glides through any fabric with ease.

We particularly loved the auto steam function, meaning you don’t need to keep your finger on the trigger to generate steam. This Smart Steam system releases steam automatically when the iron is moving and stops when it’s upright. The iron produces an impressive 180g of steam a minute, with a whopping 750g/min steam shot to get rid of stubborn creases. You can also steam vertically, which we found equally efficient.

Another clever feature is the Smart LED Vision light at the tip of the iron. This comes on automatically when the iron is either horizontal or if you’re holding down the steam button for more than two seconds. The light made it easier for us to see what we were doing and made sure no creases had been missed.

The water tank is of a good size, though we did think the holes to empty it were a little small. The scale collector and anti-drip features help keep limescale out of your iron and off your clothes and the Durilium Airglide Autoclean soleplate is particularly smooth, gliding over clothes with minimal effort. The cord is of a decent length, although we do wish it would fold away completely under the iron. But this is a minor quibble with an iron that was a pleasure to use and did a spectacular job.

Key specs – Tank capacity: 1.2l; Steam output: 180g/min; Steam boost: 750g/min